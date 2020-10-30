today's leftovers
FOSS Activites in October 2020 · utkarsh2102
Here’s my (thirteenth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities October 2020
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Novasom M9 RK3399(K) SBC offers DSI, eDP and HDMI display interfaces, M.2 SSD storage
We’ve previously seen compact Rockchip RK3399 powered single board computer with support for dual displays with the likes of Rock Pi 4 and NanoPi M4B thanks to HDMI and MIPI DSI interfaces.
Novasom M9 is another compact RK3399 SBC with both HDMI and MIPI DSI, as well as DisplayPort or embedded DisplayPort (eDP) for a wider choice of display interfaces, although as I understand it is still limited to dual independent display configurations. Another differentiating feature is the option for a wider -20 to +85°C operating temperature meaning it can be equipped with Rockchip RK3399K processor instead of RK3399, and the board also happens to come with an M.2 socket for NVMe SSDs just like Rock Pi 4 board.
[...]
The company can provide Android and Linux BSP for the board. There’s limited public information about the software, but M9 should be compatible with other “RASPMOOD” boards from the company that come with an SDK that makes software development similar to what you’d do with Raspberry Pi OS.
May RISC-V Processors Compete With Intel, ARM, and AMD?
Monthly Report - October
I must confess I do cry and cry like a baby. It feels nice afterwards, I must say.
Last month was really difficult for me, on personal and professional front. On personal level, I am undergoing therapy for Depression and Anxiety.
On professional front, I missed many things. For the first time, I couldn't take part in Hacktoberfest in the same passion as before.
Another low point, I stopped contributing in Swift for The Weekly Challenge.
Then I stopped taking part in the weekly challenge completely. No weekly blog either talking about my contributions.
I didn't stop there, I even stopped doing live session video.
At one point, I even decided not to do monthly report.
With all the negativity, I received plenty of support and helping hands. Thanks everyone.
In it together: When your manager is your greatest advocate | Opensource.com
Allison's unique perspective on management stems from a passionate focus on empowerment and using guidelines and accountability systems to help her team connect to their own intrinsic motivation. In fact, a few years ago, Allison and I were part of a group of associates trying to support and advance the concept of empowerment in our organization. As a specific open management practice, empowerment is important for her and her team, specifically because the nature of their work varies so much—each person needs to be able to make decisions about their work within specific guidelines.
Two New “Tablets”: Wacom Cintiq Pro 24″ Touch and Remarkable 2 – Fading Memories
In 2018, I discussed the digital painting devices I had used up til then. These were a Lenovo Thinkpad X61t, a Lenovo Thinkpad Helix, a Microsoft Surface Pro 3, a Wacom Cintiq Hybrid Companion, an iPad Pro 12.9″, a Wacom Mobile Studio Pro 16″ and a Lenovo Yoga 920.
I didn’t discuss the Wacom Graphire, the Wacom Intuos 3, the Huion H610 or the Yiyniva MVP22U that I also had around, probably because apart from the Intuos 3, all of that hardware was stored in the Hardware Attic.
But recently, the Hybrid Companion became even more unusable (it was already bad because of the enormous parallax): the screen’s brightness just couldn’t reach visible levels anymore.
And the Wacom Mobile Studio Pro has been dying for over a year now — not good for expensive hardware bought only in 2017. When running as a computer, it would shut itself down randomly, probably because it was getting too hot. So I got myself a Wacom Link device so I could use it as a regular cintiq, but after two days of usage… The display would reset itself randomly and finally it wouldn’t power up anymore, at all.
News from KDE PIM in September-October 2020 - ervin
This year Akademy was super easy to attend, no travel was necessary. It was all virtual and it was a blast! As usual Volker’s post about Akademy 2020 covers a bit PIM land.
One highlight of the discussions during the PIM BoF was the EteSync resource getting merge. This was the result of a GSoC, it’s always pleasant when those succeed so well.
There’s also been further discussion around our GnuPG and Kleopatra activities which was also a good opportunity to rejoice regarding the VS-NfD certification achieved last year.
Of course, the efforts regarding moving more of the PIM related libraries to KDE Frameworks are still on going. There’s overall more of a need to explore what’s left and make plans on how to split them up, a sprint might happen regarding this.
And last but not least, KAsync was mentioned. This is currently reworked by Dan mostly for Akonadi needs but it might appear in KDE Frameworks later on. We’ll see.
Linux 5.10-rc2
As usual, the start of the week after the merge window closed was pretty quiet, but things picked up in the last few days. Almost everything here got merged Friday or during the weekend. Which is all normal, but a few things stand out. One is that rc2 continues the pattern of this being a fairly large release - not outrageously so, but this is a slightly bigger rc2 than we usually have. The other is that the diffstat looks quite odd, since I merged the pull from Greg that removed the MIC drivers for hardware that never shipped. That is about half the patch, although it's not why I call rc2 big - it's just a single commit. There's also a few big ABI documentation formatting patches that look a bit odd, but make the docs more easily parsable by tools. Again, just a couple of patches, but a big part of the diff. Anyway, if you ignore those things, the rest looks fairly normal, with small fixes all over the place. The shortlog below gives a flavor of the details, I don't think anything else particularly stands out. Despite the size, I don't get the feeling that there's anything really odd going on, and so far the release seems to be going smoothly. But please test, that's how we find problems, LinusAlso: Linux 5.10-rc2 Released Following The Intel MIC Removal
man-pages-5.09 is released
I've released man-pages-5.09. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from more than 40 contributors. The release includes more than 500 commits that changed nearly 600 pages. Nine new pages were added in this release.
TDE R14.0.9 release is here!
The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of TDE R14.0.9. Albeit being a maintenance release, this version brings along a bunch of new applications to expand the offer of the TDE desktop and provide a more modern look. TDE is a complete software desktop environment designed for Unix-like operating systems, intended for computer users preferring a traditional desktop model, and is free/libre software. Born as a fork of KDE 3.5 back in 2010, TDE is now a fully independent project with its own personality and development team, available for various Linux distros, BSD and DilOS. Also: Trinity Desktop 14.0.9 Is The Latest For This Decade-Old KDE 3.5 Fork - Phoronix
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”
It’s the Halloween week, so Happy Halloween! I know I’m one day late, but since it’s still weekend why not celebrate Halloween for two days. This week was spooky and full of awesome releases, starting with the amazing Fedora 33 release and continuing with a new Linux phone, news about the next major Ubuntu release, Linux 5.10 as the next LTS kernel, as well as all the latest and greatest distribution and app releases.
