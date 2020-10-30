Released on August 2nd, 2020, the Linux 5.8 kernel series was dubbed as “one of the biggest releases of all time by Linus Torvalds. It brought numerous new features and enhancements, such as support for LZO-RLE compression in the F2FS file system, inline encryption support for the block layer, a new faccessat2() system call, a new initrdmem= boot option for specifying an initial RAM disk image, and a new CAP_PERFMON functionality. But, as all good things most come to an end, and since Linux kernel 5.8 was not a long-term supported branch, it will no longer receive further updates that address important bugs and security issues. Linux kernel 5.8.18 is the last update in the series, and if you’re using it you should consider upgrading to the latest Linux kernel 5.9 series as soon as possible after reading this.

Have just uploaded a release for November, usual thing updated packages and configs. Guide can now be viewed by using Super + g it includes some basic keybind shortcuts in i3. Firefox is back for now, while huge it does support many features that other lighter browsers do not have. Minor changes in abinstall fixes to remove installers from Conky post install. Also: [Arch] Accessible installation medium

Linux 5.10-rc2 As usual, the start of the week after the merge window closed was pretty quiet, but things picked up in the last few days. Almost everything here got merged Friday or during the weekend. Which is all normal, but a few things stand out. One is that rc2 continues the pattern of this being a fairly large release - not outrageously so, but this is a slightly bigger rc2 than we usually have. The other is that the diffstat looks quite odd, since I merged the pull from Greg that removed the MIC drivers for hardware that never shipped. That is about half the patch, although it's not why I call rc2 big - it's just a single commit. There's also a few big ABI documentation formatting patches that look a bit odd, but make the docs more easily parsable by tools. Again, just a couple of patches, but a big part of the diff. Anyway, if you ignore those things, the rest looks fairly normal, with small fixes all over the place. The shortlog below gives a flavor of the details, I don't think anything else particularly stands out. Despite the size, I don't get the feeling that there's anything really odd going on, and so far the release seems to be going smoothly. But please test, that's how we find problems, Linus Also: Linux 5.10-rc2 Released Following The Intel MIC Removal