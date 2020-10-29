Ubuntu-Based Voyager 20.10 GE Released With Linux 5.8
After the release of Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” last month, other Linux distributions built on top of Ubuntu also started announcing their own updated versions based on Ubuntu 20.10 like Pop!_OS 20.10.
Along the same line, here comes yet another Ubuntu Groovy Gorilla-based distro, Voyager 20.10 GE, featuring Linux Kernel 5.8 and GNOME 3.38 desktop environment. Let’s see what Voyager 20.10 has to offer...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 828 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago