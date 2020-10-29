Benchmarking The Raspberry Pi 400 - A Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer
The Raspberry Pi Foundation is today announcing a new and unexpected single board computer: the Raspberry Pi 400. It's more of a single-keyboard computer that offers slightly higher performance than the Raspberry Pi 4.
The Raspberry Pi 400 is quite a nifty little device: it's a Raspberry Pi entirely within the keyboard. Thanks to the small form factor of the Raspberry Pi SBC, the keyboard isn't overly large either but roughly the size of a standard keyboard. The Raspberry Pi is cooled by a large aluminum block to act as a heatsink within the keyboard.
