Benchmarking The Raspberry Pi 400 - A Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer The Raspberry Pi Foundation is today announcing a new and unexpected single board computer: the Raspberry Pi 400. It's more of a single-keyboard computer that offers slightly higher performance than the Raspberry Pi 4. The Raspberry Pi 400 is quite a nifty little device: it's a Raspberry Pi entirely within the keyboard. Thanks to the small form factor of the Raspberry Pi SBC, the keyboard isn't overly large either but roughly the size of a standard keyboard. The Raspberry Pi is cooled by a large aluminum block to act as a heatsink within the keyboard.

GNOME Sushi Doesn’t Work in Ubuntu 20.10, But There is a Fix My love affair with this handy spacebar file previewer is well known. I’ve used it for as long as I can remember (and before that the terrific Gloobus Preview). I planned to include Sushi on my list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.10, as I had done for previous release lists. Alas. couldn’t. For those not familiar with it GNOME Sushi is like macOS Quicklook for Linux; you select a file or folder in Nautilus and hit the spacebar to see an instantaneous file preview. Depending on the file type you can sometimes interact with it too, e.g., scroll pages. It’s a fuss-free way to rifle through similarly-named documents, mislabelled audio files, and obliquely-assigned videos. Sushi lets you preview the contents of a file without launching a full-blown app.