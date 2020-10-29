Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of November 2020 10:14:39 AM
Android
Benchmarking The Raspberry Pi 400 - A Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is today announcing a new and unexpected single board computer: the Raspberry Pi 400. It's more of a single-keyboard computer that offers slightly higher performance than the Raspberry Pi 4. The Raspberry Pi 400 is quite a nifty little device: it's a Raspberry Pi entirely within the keyboard. Thanks to the small form factor of the Raspberry Pi SBC, the keyboard isn't overly large either but roughly the size of a standard keyboard. The Raspberry Pi is cooled by a large aluminum block to act as a heatsink within the keyboard. Read more

GNOME Sushi Doesn’t Work in Ubuntu 20.10, But There is a Fix

My love affair with this handy spacebar file previewer is well known. I’ve used it for as long as I can remember (and before that the terrific Gloobus Preview). I planned to include Sushi on my list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.10, as I had done for previous release lists. Alas. couldn’t. For those not familiar with it GNOME Sushi is like macOS Quicklook for Linux; you select a file or folder in Nautilus and hit the spacebar to see an instantaneous file preview. Depending on the file type you can sometimes interact with it too, e.g., scroll pages. It’s a fuss-free way to rifle through similarly-named documents, mislabelled audio files, and obliquely-assigned videos. Sushi lets you preview the contents of a file without launching a full-blown app. Read more

Ubuntu-Based Voyager 20.10 GE Released With Linux 5.8

After the release of Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” last month, other Linux distributions built on top of Ubuntu also started announcing their own updated versions based on Ubuntu 20.10 like Pop!_OS 20.10. Along the same line, here comes yet another Ubuntu Groovy Gorilla-based distro, Voyager 20.10 GE, featuring Linux Kernel 5.8 and GNOME 3.38 desktop environment. Let’s see what Voyager 20.10 has to offer... Read more

Linux Mint pre-loads Chromium and Brings New IPTV Player

The Linux Mint team announces that they are now including Chromium in the Mint repo. And also a new IPTV Player in user demands. Read more

