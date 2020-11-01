Games: Valve, Godot, Free/Libre Games and More Titles
Will this FINALLY FIX native Linux games?
Even More Disc Room, a few gems from the recent Game Jam | GamingOnLinux
The theme was simply disc and/or room. They also included a tutorial on creating a simple disc room using Game Maker Studio. The files for the tutorial have also been made available. For open source developers and fans, I actually recreated the Disc Room Game Jam tutorial in Godot Engine available here with only a few differences and the source code is under the MIT license.
With 166 entries, it can be difficult to determine what to try from the game jam. Here are some of the gems I've found in the entries. I've only tried those playable on either the Web and / or Linux and have not made it through all the entries.
Get building in RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 with a new release of OpenRCT2 | GamingOnLinux
Build up and maintain an amusement park in the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 in the free and open source modern game engine OpenRCT2.
One of my favourites to follow along, because games are constantly lost to time and plenty deserve to be made to run fully and upgraded for modern platforms. Thankfully, plenty of people feel the same and projects like OpenRCT2 are a fantastic example of that bringing the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 to Linux along with modern enhancements.
Steal the sun in Extreme Meatpunks Forever: Bound By Ash out now | GamingOnLinux
I have to say, it's certainly eye-catching and makes me thoroughly curious to give it a go myself. Seems the first season was quite popular, since Bound By Ash was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter with $26,907 back in September 2019 from over 700 backers. If you want more behind the scenes info, the developer even wrote a Meatpunks Manifesto.
Testing integer scaling with Valve's gamescope micro-compositor for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Gamescope from Valve developer Pierre-Loup A. Griffais is described as a micro-compositor that can spoof a virtual screen with a desired resolution and refresh rate and control/resize the output as needed. It can fulfil the same role as a desktop compositor, but it can also run on top of your regular desktop like any other application.
One use-case for gamescope is dealing with compatibility problems. This includes games that have trouble getting into fullscreen, or do not support your native screen resolution, or multi monitor setups. In my case I could not get Dirt Rally to go into fullscreen on Wayland, but it worked perfectly though gamescope.
Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack is out now | GamingOnLinux
Become one with death in the Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack, the latest smaller expansion to the grand space strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studios.
"The Necrophage Origin offers players a powerful primary species which consumes others within its grasp, blurring the line between cult and empire with three unique civics. New cosmetic changes will reincarnate playthroughs of Stellaris for long time players, while also bringing new life to killer empires."
Yuppie Psycho expands with an Executive Edition free upgrade out now | GamingOnLinux
The dark work-horror comedy Yuppie Psycho from 2019 got a nice surprise upgrade for everyone with Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition available now as a free upgrade. It's a popular game, with it being rated "Overwhelmingly Positive" by over a thousand users on Steam.
You play as Brian Pasternack in a dystopian 90s society, starting a new job at one of the biggest companies in the world, Sintracorp and of course you're totally unqualified. It doesn't take long to find out what you're really there for, which is to hunt a "witch" whose powers made the success of the corporation possible in the first place.
Half-Life re-imagining Black Mesa has a Definitive Edition available in Beta now | GamingOnLinux
As promised by the team at Crowbar Collective around the 1.0 release, a Definitive Edition of Black Mesa is coming and there's now a Beta. This seriously impressive Valve-approved Half-Life re-imagining sure is something else, and it sounds like this huge update is going to make it even more exciting to go through it again.
The biggest part of the 1.5 update for Black Mesa appears to be going over all of the Earth levels, to bring them up to the detail level they pushed with the later Xen sections. Crowbar said they "implemented brand new art for all the outdoor environments, and refined the art previously seen in the Summer Beta".
Red Hat Leftovers
GnuCash: A Powerful Open Source Accounting Software
Considering the complexities of managing personal finances and business transactions, you will find a lot of online services or software tools that aim to simplify things. Some tools simply let you add expenses and income to keep track of your savings while others offer different features. I have already covered several open source account software in the past. Here, I will be focusing on one of the options — GnuCash, which is a popular free accounting software with plenty of features for every user.
Mourning Dan Kohn
The net today carries the sad news that Dan Kohn has passed away. Among other things, Dan played a huge role in the establishment of the Linux Foundation and a number of its initiatives, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and LF Public Health. He will be missed.
Interview with Tansy Branscombe
I found out about Krita after doing some research online about the different free art tools available online. There were lots of options, but the name Krita came up quite often and seemed to get good reviews, so I thought it was worth trying! I love that Krita really feels like it was built with art & artists in mind. One of my favourite features is having the reference images pinned around my work without having them cluttering up my layers. I also love that the programme seems quite streamlined so it starts up pretty quickly and never gets too slow even though my laptop doesnt have a dedicated graphics card.
