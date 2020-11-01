Language Selection

Best Linux Distributions For Everyone in 2020

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 2nd of November 2020 05:13:58 PM
GNU
Linux

There are a lot of Linux distributions. I can’t even think of coming up with an exact number because you would find loads of Linux distros that differ from one another in one way or the other.

Some of them just turn out to be a clone of one another while some of them tend to be unique. So, it’s kind of a mess – but that is the beauty of Linux.

Fret not, even though there are thousands of distributions around, in this article, I have compiled a list of the best Linux distros available right now. Of course, the list can be subjective. But, here, we try to categorize the distros – so there’s something for everyone.

Red Hat Leftovers

  • Red Hat Government Symposium 2020: Where adaptation sparks innovation

    Government agencies are navigating their ways through uncharted territories and relying on technology to see them through this challenging period. On November 10th, we will hear from IT leaders from federal, state, and local agencies as well as Red Hatters and our industry partners about how enterprise open source technologies are helping government adapt and transform. Some state and local governments are using tools and development practices they weren’t using before to develop more efficient and effective ways to deliver better citizen services during this time of need. Federal agencies are turning to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to make better data-driven decisions. And hybrid cloud, containers and DevOps are being used by some agencies to create and deliver applications faster and more securely.

  • Red Hat Success Stories: Beyond the technology solutions

    We understand that digital transformation isn’t just about technology — it’s also about the process and people. How will your team get trained? How do you implement new business models to execute more rapid development cycles? And how will modernization help employers meet the needs of their employees? In this month’s customer success stories, see how Omnitracs, LLC and SaoBacDau Telecom also tapped into Red Hat’s consulting or training offerings to transform their IT teams. Our third success highlight, AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat A.Ş. (AvivaSA), relied on Red Hat solutions in 2017 when Turkey’s government began requiring private-sector employers to automatically enroll employees into a pension plan. It counted on Red Hat once again recently to continue its IT modernization efforts. Read on for more.

  • Red Hat Joins Open Manufacturing Platform

    Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has joined the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP) initiative. With this participation, Red Hat will help drive innovation in production and throughout the value chain via open standards for interoperability, platform diagnostic solutions and data silo resolution. The aim is to achieve consistent standardization as the basis for Industry 4.0 and digitization in production.

GnuCash: A Powerful Open Source Accounting Software

Considering the complexities of managing personal finances and business transactions, you will find a lot of online services or software tools that aim to simplify things. Some tools simply let you add expenses and income to keep track of your savings while others offer different features. I have already covered several open source account software in the past. Here, I will be focusing on one of the options — GnuCash, which is a popular free accounting software with plenty of features for every user. Read more

Mourning Dan Kohn

The net today carries the sad news that Dan Kohn has passed away. Among other things, Dan played a huge role in the establishment of the Linux Foundation and a number of its initiatives, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and LF Public Health. He will be missed. Read more

Interview with Tansy Branscombe

I found out about Krita after doing some research online about the different free art tools available online. There were lots of options, but the name Krita came up quite often and seemed to get good reviews, so I thought it was worth trying! I love that Krita really feels like it was built with art & artists in mind. One of my favourite features is having the reference images pinned around my work without having them cluttering up my layers. I also love that the programme seems quite streamlined so it starts up pretty quickly and never gets too slow even though my laptop doesnt have a dedicated graphics card. Read more

