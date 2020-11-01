today's howtos
-
How to install InfluxDB on Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.0 LTS - Linux Shout
InfluxDB which is available in both community and enterprise edition is an open-source time-series database (TSDB) program. Meant to provide fast processing and high availability of data and for processing data in time series. Therefore, it joins the database management systems such as Prometheus, Graphite, and RRDtool.
-
How to Monitor Performance Of CentOS 8/7 Server Using Netdata
There are tons of monitoring tools that are used for keeping an eye on systems performance and sending notifications in case something goes wrong. However, the installation and configuration steps involved are often tedious.
Netdata is an open-source real-time monitoring & troubleshooting tool that only requires a few steps to get installed. The Git repository comes with an automated script that handles the bulk of the installation and configuration process and takes away the cumbersome configuration associated with other monitoring tools.
Netdata has become hugely popular since its initial release in October 2013. It collects real-time metrics such as CPU and RAM usage, bandwidth statistics, and disk utilization and displays them on easy-to-interpret charts/graphs.
-
How to Install Microsoft Windows Calculator on Linux [Ed: Why recommend Microsoft spyware what does that every GNU/Linux has done just fine since the 1990s?]
-
Using Ansible to deploy Microsoft SQL Server 2019 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 | Enable Sysadmin [Ed: IBM markets Ansible as tool for deploying Microsoft's proprietary software]
-
How To Install FreeIPA on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeIPA on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeIPA is an open-source identity management system for Linux/Unix environments that provides centralized account management and authentication, like Microsoft Active Directory or LDAP.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of FreeIPA on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Install Zoom Client for Kali Linux 2.0 - Linux Shout
Kali Linux is one of the favorite Linux distros of security testers and in case you are also using it, and want to know how to install Zoom Video conferencing client on Kali’s latest version then here is the tutorial on the same.
Zoom is a popular online meeting software that provides both video and voice conferencing solutions to individuals and enterprises. Although it is a premium service, there are free plans as well, of course with some limitations. So, that individuals and enterprises with often requirements of video conferencing can easily use the Zoom service without paying.
-
20 Awesome Nmap Command Examples in Linux
Nmap stands for Network Mapper, it is a free and open-source network discovery and reconnaissance tool used for host discovery and collecting detailed information about a host. Written in C, C++ and Python and Initially released in September 1997, nmap has become an integral tool for cybersecurity and digital forensic professionals who rely on it to reveal detailed information about target hosts and unearth potential vulnerabilities. Nmap reveals information such as Active hosts on a network, open ports, OS and service detection, and performing stealth scans to mention just a few.
In this guide, we highlight some of the handy Nmap commands that you can use to retrieve as much information as you can from host systems.
-
5 Ways to Take Screenshots on Arch Linux
In this article, I will show you how to take a screenshot in Arch Linux. By default Arch installation (GUI) comes with a screenshot utility. But there are other efficient and simple third-party utilities to take a screenshot on Arch Linux and other Linux distributions.
[...]
In this article, we learned how to make use of different tools to take screenshots in Arch Linux. Please let us know if you are using any other screenshot tools which make your life easier.
-
Kubernetes Cluster Deployment on CentOS [Beginner's Guide]
I hope you are acquainted with the basic Kubernetes terms like node, service, cluster because I am not going to explain those things here.
This is a step-by-step tutorial to show you how to deploy a production-ready Kubernetes cluster.
Production ready? Yes, the examples use a sample domain so if you own a domain, you may configure it on public facing infrastructure. You may also use it for local testing. It's really up to you.
I have used CentOS Linux in the examples but you should be able to use any other Linux distributions. Except for the installation commands, rest of the steps should be applicable to all.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 804 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
GnuCash: A Powerful Open Source Accounting Software
Considering the complexities of managing personal finances and business transactions, you will find a lot of online services or software tools that aim to simplify things. Some tools simply let you add expenses and income to keep track of your savings while others offer different features. I have already covered several open source account software in the past. Here, I will be focusing on one of the options — GnuCash, which is a popular free accounting software with plenty of features for every user.
Mourning Dan Kohn
The net today carries the sad news that Dan Kohn has passed away. Among other things, Dan played a huge role in the establishment of the Linux Foundation and a number of its initiatives, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and LF Public Health. He will be missed.
Interview with Tansy Branscombe
I found out about Krita after doing some research online about the different free art tools available online. There were lots of options, but the name Krita came up quite often and seemed to get good reviews, so I thought it was worth trying! I love that Krita really feels like it was built with art & artists in mind. One of my favourite features is having the reference images pinned around my work without having them cluttering up my layers. I also love that the programme seems quite streamlined so it starts up pretty quickly and never gets too slow even though my laptop doesnt have a dedicated graphics card.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago