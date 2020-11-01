Hangover lets (some) Windows x86 apps run on Linux PCs with ARM or POWER chips
Want to run Windows apps on a Linux computer? WINE may be able to help. Want to run x86 bit applications on a PC with an ARM-based processor, or vice versa? Then an emulator like QEMU might be may be able to help.
And if you want to do both of those things at once? Then there’s Hangover.
This open source application combines WINE and QEMU in a way that makes it possible to run some x86_64 Windows applications on a computer that’s running a different operating systems (such as Linux or macOS) and which has a non-x86 processor (such as a chip that uses ARM or POWER architecture).
