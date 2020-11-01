Android Leftovers
-
How to forget a Wi-Fi network on your Android device and stop automatically connecting to certain networks
-
How to Sort Messages By Category on Android
-
How I changed the way I charge my iPhone and Android smartphones to reduce battery wear
-
How to Install Third-Party App Stores on Android
-
Here’s how to create an automatic exit certificate for iPhone and Android
-
Top 10 Best Android Double Dins 2020
-
10 of the best Android accessories around right now
-
[Updated] Unofficial OnePlus Android 11 timeline, Nord gets OxygenOS 11 this month
-
Android 11 comes to the Raspberry Pi 4 courtesy of third-party ROM
-
Raspberry Pi 4 can run Android 11 via OmniROM, new experience unfolds
-
You're using your Android fingerprint reader all wrong
-
Deploying Machine Learning Models In Android Apps Using Python
-
DoNot Firestarter Android Malware is Using Google Firebase Cloud Messaging to Infect Devices: Cisco Report
-
Android is getting scrolling screenshots with the help of Chrome?
-
Truecaller Archive Conversations feature starts rolling out on Android devices
-
Voodoo opens Android testing to all partner studios
-
Google launches VPN service for Android; coming to the US, and other countries soon
-
vivo's new Origin OS to offer quick switch to stock Android on the fly
-
Spectralink Introduces the Versity 92 Series Android Smartphone for Frontline Workers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 775 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
GnuCash: A Powerful Open Source Accounting Software
Considering the complexities of managing personal finances and business transactions, you will find a lot of online services or software tools that aim to simplify things. Some tools simply let you add expenses and income to keep track of your savings while others offer different features. I have already covered several open source account software in the past. Here, I will be focusing on one of the options — GnuCash, which is a popular free accounting software with plenty of features for every user.
Mourning Dan Kohn
The net today carries the sad news that Dan Kohn has passed away. Among other things, Dan played a huge role in the establishment of the Linux Foundation and a number of its initiatives, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and LF Public Health. He will be missed.
Interview with Tansy Branscombe
I found out about Krita after doing some research online about the different free art tools available online. There were lots of options, but the name Krita came up quite often and seemed to get good reviews, so I thought it was worth trying! I love that Krita really feels like it was built with art & artists in mind. One of my favourite features is having the reference images pinned around my work without having them cluttering up my layers. I also love that the programme seems quite streamlined so it starts up pretty quickly and never gets too slow even though my laptop doesnt have a dedicated graphics card.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago