New alpha release: Tor 0.4.5.1-alpha
There's a new alpha release available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for Tor 0.4.5.1-alpha from the download page on the website. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release some time this month, assuming we get #40172 figured out.
Remember, this is an alpha release: you should only run this if you'd like to find and report more bugs than usual. We'll be trying to put out putting out stable backport releases in the next week or so.
Criminals use Windows REvil ransomware to hit big casino supplier
Cyber criminals have used the Windows REvil ransomware to attack the Las Vegas-based Gaming Partners International Corporation, a manufacturer and supplier of casinos table game equipment.
Ransomware booms, but how many attacks achieve their ends?
Ransomware attacks have grown massively in number over the last 12 months and these days most attacks on Windows systems are invariably through the use of this genre of malware.
The Month of LibreOffice, November 2020 begins – help out and get awesome merch!
Love LibreOffice? Want to help make it even better? Now’s your chance! The software is developed by a passionate community, spread across the globe, with many volunteers working in their spare time. And you can join them: not only is it a great way to build your skills for a possible future career, but also an opportunity to meet new people, have fun… And get some cool merchandise throughout November! So how does this work
More in Tux Machines
Red Hat Leftovers
GnuCash: A Powerful Open Source Accounting Software
Considering the complexities of managing personal finances and business transactions, you will find a lot of online services or software tools that aim to simplify things. Some tools simply let you add expenses and income to keep track of your savings while others offer different features. I have already covered several open source account software in the past. Here, I will be focusing on one of the options — GnuCash, which is a popular free accounting software with plenty of features for every user.
Mourning Dan Kohn
The net today carries the sad news that Dan Kohn has passed away. Among other things, Dan played a huge role in the establishment of the Linux Foundation and a number of its initiatives, including the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and LF Public Health. He will be missed.
Interview with Tansy Branscombe
I found out about Krita after doing some research online about the different free art tools available online. There were lots of options, but the name Krita came up quite often and seemed to get good reviews, so I thought it was worth trying! I love that Krita really feels like it was built with art & artists in mind. One of my favourite features is having the reference images pinned around my work without having them cluttering up my layers. I also love that the programme seems quite streamlined so it starts up pretty quickly and never gets too slow even though my laptop doesnt have a dedicated graphics card.
