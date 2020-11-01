Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Government Symposium 2020: Where adaptation sparks innovation Government agencies are navigating their ways through uncharted territories and relying on technology to see them through this challenging period. On November 10th, we will hear from IT leaders from federal, state, and local agencies as well as Red Hatters and our industry partners about how enterprise open source technologies are helping government adapt and transform. Some state and local governments are using tools and development practices they weren’t using before to develop more efficient and effective ways to deliver better citizen services during this time of need. Federal agencies are turning to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to make better data-driven decisions. And hybrid cloud, containers and DevOps are being used by some agencies to create and deliver applications faster and more securely.

Red Hat Success Stories: Beyond the technology solutions We understand that digital transformation isn’t just about technology — it’s also about the process and people. How will your team get trained? How do you implement new business models to execute more rapid development cycles? And how will modernization help employers meet the needs of their employees? In this month’s customer success stories, see how Omnitracs, LLC and SaoBacDau Telecom also tapped into Red Hat’s consulting or training offerings to transform their IT teams. Our third success highlight, AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat A.Ş. (AvivaSA), relied on Red Hat solutions in 2017 when Turkey’s government began requiring private-sector employers to automatically enroll employees into a pension plan. It counted on Red Hat once again recently to continue its IT modernization efforts. Read on for more.

Red Hat Joins Open Manufacturing Platform Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has joined the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP) initiative. With this participation, Red Hat will help drive innovation in production and throughout the value chain via open standards for interoperability, platform diagnostic solutions and data silo resolution. The aim is to achieve consistent standardization as the basis for Industry 4.0 and digitization in production.

GnuCash: A Powerful Open Source Accounting Software Considering the complexities of managing personal finances and business transactions, you will find a lot of online services or software tools that aim to simplify things. Some tools simply let you add expenses and income to keep track of your savings while others offer different features. I have already covered several open source account software in the past. Here, I will be focusing on one of the options — GnuCash, which is a popular free accounting software with plenty of features for every user.