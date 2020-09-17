Orange Pi Zero2 SBC debuts Allwinner H1616
Shenzhen Xunlong has launched a tiny, $16 “Orange Pi Zero2” SBC with a new quad -A53 Allwinner H616 SoC, up to 1GB RAM, GbE, 802.11ac, BT 5.0, micro-HDMI, USB 2.0, and 26- and 13-pin GPIO headers.
Shenzhen Xunlong has added to its long list of open-spec Orange Pi SBCs with an Orange Pi Zero2 model that updates the Orange Pi Zero. The Zero2 has grown to 60 x 53mm compared to 48 x 46mm for the Zero, but switches to a much faster quad-core, Cortex-A53 based Allwinner H616 processor compared to the quad -A7 Allwinner H2. It offers several other improvements including micro-HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual-band WiFi-ac with Bluetooth 5.0.
Also: Orange Pi Zero2: The Raspberry Pi Zero alternative is finally orderable
