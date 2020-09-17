today's howtos
How To Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce solution that allows you to maintain your own online shop. Its PrestaShop is 100% free. This software is published under the Open Software License (OSL). It is written in PHP programming language with support for the MySQL database management system. More than 250,000 e-commerce sites run on PrestaShop. It supports many different payment gateway systems like PayPal, Google Checkout, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Latest KiCad in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10 [New Official PPA] | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest KiCad, schematic capture & PCB design software, in Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Mint via PPA.
How to Install Python 3.9 on CentOS/RHEL 7 & Fedora 32/31 – TecAdmin
Recently, Python development team released latest stable version of Python 3.9. You can download it from its official pages. New version comes with multiple new features and security updates.
This tutorial will help you to install Python 3.9 on CentOS/RHEL 7 & Fedora systems. We will compile Python from source code.
Install Odoo 14 on CentOS 8 | Linuxize
Odoo is the most popular all-in-one business software in the world. It offers a range of business applications, including CRM, website, e-Commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, inventory, and much more, all seamlessly integrated.
Odoo can be installed in different ways, depending on the use case and available technologies. The easiest and quickest way to install Odoo is by using the official Odoo APT repositories.
Installing Odoo in a virtual environment, or deploying as a Docker container, gives you more control over the application and allows you to run multiple Odoo instances on the same system.
This article explains how to install and deploy Odoo 14 inside a Python virtual environment on CentOS 8. We’ll download Odoo from the official GitHub repository and use Nginx as a reverse proxy.
A Quick Guide to Linux Partition Schemes - Make Tech Easier
What partition setup should you use when installing Linux? Follow this quick quide to find out Linux partition schemes and how to do it.
A Bash Function To Extract File Archives Of Various Types - OSTechNix
So many applications available to extract various types of archive files. Here is a Bash function to extract file archives of various types.
Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS
Do you prefer audiobooks then Cozy is your pal.
In this application guide, you will get to know about an amazing audiobook player, Cozy for Linux. Cozy is an open-source audiobook player with minimal looking modern user-interface. The player comes with all the essential features that you may want in your audiobook player. Here is a list of features that it offers.
Raku Programming
5 reasons to use Linux in 2020
Some of the best technology is a moving target. When technology stagnates, society tends to outpace and outgrow it. Linux, the widely used open source operating system (OS), is a foundational technology and the basis for some of the most progressive modern computing ideas. So, while it's startlingly unchanged after three decades of development, it also allows adaptation. As a result, Linux is in a unique position of being both a sound investment in skills because it doesn't change and a seemingly eternal driving force for new skills to learn. The year 2020 has been a strange one—by any measure—but for Linux, it's been a typical development cycle. Here's a look back at the year so far and a review of what you need to know about Linux in 2020.
