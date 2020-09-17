Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS A good, solid Linux kernel, and more industry trends The impact: Linux kernel development is a never-ending series of itches getting scratched. Sometimes those are big, widely felt itches, sometimes they're more niche or targetted ones, but the progress and the process never ceases to amaze me.

RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Support for EGL Protected Surfaces Using AMDGPU TMZ [Ed: More DRM in Linux -- a kernel that now works to prevent you doing what you want on your very own PC] This year AMD has been working on the likes of TMZ as well as HDCP support for handling DRM'ed/encrypted content on Linux. This work appears to be mainly driven by AMD APUs beginning to appear in Google Chromebooks and ensuring copy-protected content can play properly, etc. For most users EGL_EXT_protected_surface will go unused but at least the capability is there for those who want it.

Setting Up the ARM32 Architecture, part 1 After we have considered how the ARM32 kernel uncompressed and the early start-up when the kernel jumps from executing in physical memory to executing in virtual memory we now want to see what happens next all the way until the kernel sets up the proper page tables and starts executing from properly paged virtual memory. To provide a specific piece of the story that does not fit into this linear explanation of things, i have also posted a separate article on how the ARM32 page tables work. This will be referenced in the text where you might need to recapture that part.

Setting Up the ARM32 Architecture, part 2

Reiser4 + Reiser5 File-Systems Updated For Linux 5.9 Support - Phoronix For any of you that happen to still be relying on the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system or interested in the technical design of Reiser5, these file-system drivers have been updated for Linux 5.9 compatibility. Edward Shishkin continues with Reiser file-system development and spent a portion of his Sunday getting out updated patches for applying Reiser4/Reiser5 support against upstream Linux 5.9. The v5-unstable patches have been updated against Linux 5.9.2 and in the process also adds optimized operations on striped extents to deliver a data migration speed-up. There are also other changes as a result of the re-base.

Do you prefer audiobooks then Cozy is your pal. In this application guide, you will get to know about an amazing audiobook player, Cozy for Linux. Cozy is an open-source audiobook player with minimal looking modern user-interface. The player comes with all the essential features that you may want in your audiobook player. Here is a list of features that it offers.