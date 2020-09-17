Language Selection

Monday 2nd of November 2020
GNU
Linux
  • Fedora 33, DMCA Takedown on youtube-dl, Pro1 X, X Server Being Abandoned? | This Week in Linux 123

    This week has been packed with news, including some personal news of my own. If you are watching the video version you may notice that I am in a different room. Well I moved but more on that later. This week’s episode is so jam packed! Fedora announced the latest release of Fedora 33. There was a DMCA Takedown on youtube-dl by RIAA and we have updates on this. A new Linux powered smartphone has been announced called the Pro1 X and it’s said to come with your choice of LineageOS & Ubuntu Touch. AMD made 2 big announcements this week with the Radeon RX 6000 Series and that AMD is set to acquire Xilinx. SiFive announced a new development board called HiFive Unmatched which is powered by the RISC-V architecture. At long last, Snap Packages Are Getting A Speed Boost. There has been some confusion around the X Server recently and there are discussions of if it has been abandoned. Then we’ll round out the show with another distro release, this time from NixOS with version 20.09. All that and much more coming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Bat: Syntax Highlighting For All Your Needs - YouTube

    Bat markets itself as a cat clone but this tool is much more than it, it also provides access to the vast libraries of sublime text syntax highlighting themes in form for printing out text directly to your terminal

  • LHS Episode #376: The Future of Amateur Radio Deep Dive | Linux in the Ham Shack

    Welcome to the 376th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we talk with Sterling Mann, N0SSC, about his past involvement in the youth of amateur radio, his current roles with the IARU and YOTA, the highlights and lowlights of amateur radio, the future direction of the hobby and many other topics too numerous to mention. Thank you for listening to this extended episode. We hope you enjoy and please send us feedback. We want to hear from you!

  • Linux Action News 161

    A RISC-V development PC is in the works, we have the details and try to set expectations.

    Plus what's new in Fedora 33, and an important youtube-dl update.

Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS

  • A good, solid Linux kernel, and more industry trends

    The impact: Linux kernel development is a never-ending series of itches getting scratched. Sometimes those are big, widely felt itches, sometimes they're more niche or targetted ones, but the progress and the process never ceases to amaze me.

  • RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Support for EGL Protected Surfaces Using AMDGPU TMZ [Ed: More DRM in Linux -- a kernel that now works to prevent you doing what you want on your very own PC]

    This year AMD has been working on the likes of TMZ as well as HDCP support for handling DRM'ed/encrypted content on Linux. This work appears to be mainly driven by AMD APUs beginning to appear in Google Chromebooks and ensuring copy-protected content can play properly, etc. For most users EGL_EXT_protected_surface will go unused but at least the capability is there for those who want it.

  • Setting Up the ARM32 Architecture, part 1

    After we have considered how the ARM32 kernel uncompressed and the early start-up when the kernel jumps from executing in physical memory to executing in virtual memory we now want to see what happens next all the way until the kernel sets up the proper page tables and starts executing from properly paged virtual memory. To provide a specific piece of the story that does not fit into this linear explanation of things, i have also posted a separate article on how the ARM32 page tables work. This will be referenced in the text where you might need to recapture that part.

  • Setting Up the ARM32 Architecture, part 2
  • Reiser4 + Reiser5 File-Systems Updated For Linux 5.9 Support - Phoronix

    For any of you that happen to still be relying on the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system or interested in the technical design of Reiser5, these file-system drivers have been updated for Linux 5.9 compatibility. Edward Shishkin continues with Reiser file-system development and spent a portion of his Sunday getting out updated patches for applying Reiser4/Reiser5 support against upstream Linux 5.9. The v5-unstable patches have been updated against Linux 5.9.2 and in the process also adds optimized operations on striped extents to deliver a data migration speed-up. There are also other changes as a result of the re-base.

Do you prefer audiobooks then Cozy is your pal.

In this application guide, you will get to know about an amazing audiobook player, Cozy for Linux. Cozy is an open-source audiobook player with minimal looking modern user-interface. The player comes with all the essential features that you may want in your audiobook player. Here is a list of features that it offers. Read more

Raku Programming

5 reasons to use Linux in 2020

Some of the best technology is a moving target. When technology stagnates, society tends to outpace and outgrow it. Linux, the widely used open source operating system (OS), is a foundational technology and the basis for some of the most progressive modern computing ideas. So, while it's startlingly unchanged after three decades of development, it also allows adaptation. As a result, Linux is in a unique position of being both a sound investment in skills because it doesn't change and a seemingly eternal driving force for new skills to learn. The year 2020 has been a strange one—by any measure—but for Linux, it's been a typical development cycle. Here's a look back at the year so far and a review of what you need to know about Linux in 2020. Read more

