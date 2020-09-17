Richard Hughes: New fwupd 1.5.1 release
Hot on the heels of 1.5.0, I’ve just tagged and uploaded fwupd 1.5.1. Most importantly, if fixes the regression we recently included for an as-yet-unnamed OEM who wants to ship dock firmware. Any day now, I promise.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 817 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS
Do you prefer audiobooks then Cozy is your pal.
In this application guide, you will get to know about an amazing audiobook player, Cozy for Linux. Cozy is an open-source audiobook player with minimal looking modern user-interface. The player comes with all the essential features that you may want in your audiobook player. Here is a list of features that it offers.
Raku Programming
5 reasons to use Linux in 2020
Some of the best technology is a moving target. When technology stagnates, society tends to outpace and outgrow it. Linux, the widely used open source operating system (OS), is a foundational technology and the basis for some of the most progressive modern computing ideas. So, while it's startlingly unchanged after three decades of development, it also allows adaptation. As a result, Linux is in a unique position of being both a sound investment in skills because it doesn't change and a seemingly eternal driving force for new skills to learn. The year 2020 has been a strange one—by any measure—but for Linux, it's been a typical development cycle. Here's a look back at the year so far and a review of what you need to know about Linux in 2020.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
15 min 28 sec ago
18 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago