Raku Programming
Perl 6 Inside Out: Raku Challenge, Week 85
Welcome back to another week of the Weekly Challenge, and today I’ll briefly describe my solutions to the Week 85.
The solutions of this week actually make me think that Raku changes my definition of what is a straightforward solution. All those tiny Raku bits such as any or X or ^$N are awesome even in a not fully-optimised program.
2020.44 Comma Comma – Rakudo Weekly News
Jonathan Worthington has just announced the 2020.10 release of Comma, the IDE of choice for the Raku Programming Language. And this release comes with an impressive amount of new features and even direct support for Red, the Raku ORM!
In related news, Alexandr Zahatski has announced a new version of the dedicated Pod6 desktop editor called Podlite. This release supports import from markdown and export to HTML. It’s great to see Pod6 becoming easier and easier to work with for desktop publishing. But also for documenting Raku code as well, of course!
The Pearls of Raku, Issue 10: the -rw things – Andrew Shitov
In this issue, we’ll discuss three elements in the Raku programming language that have the -rw suffix.
The Pearls of Raku, Issue 11: wrapping things – Andrew Shitov
In this issue, we’ll talk about the built-in wrap routine and its possible applications.
The Pearls of Raku, Issue 12: all and any – Andrew Shitov
In this issue we’ll briefly talk about practical cases where junctions are really handy — both in syntax and in making the program simpler.
The Pearls of Raku, Issue 13: functional elements and recursive sum – Andrew Shitov
In this issue, we’ll take a look at an interesting pattern of passing multiple arguments to a function and use it to implement a recursive sum algorithm.
Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS
Do you prefer audiobooks then Cozy is your pal.
In this application guide, you will get to know about an amazing audiobook player, Cozy for Linux. Cozy is an open-source audiobook player with minimal looking modern user-interface. The player comes with all the essential features that you may want in your audiobook player. Here is a list of features that it offers.
Raku Programming
5 reasons to use Linux in 2020
Some of the best technology is a moving target. When technology stagnates, society tends to outpace and outgrow it. Linux, the widely used open source operating system (OS), is a foundational technology and the basis for some of the most progressive modern computing ideas. So, while it's startlingly unchanged after three decades of development, it also allows adaptation. As a result, Linux is in a unique position of being both a sound investment in skills because it doesn't change and a seemingly eternal driving force for new skills to learn. The year 2020 has been a strange one—by any measure—but for Linux, it's been a typical development cycle. Here's a look back at the year so far and a review of what you need to know about Linux in 2020.
