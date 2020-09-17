Red Hat/Fedora: CodeReady Studio, Oracle's RHEL Clone, Fedora Project and TeamViewer RPM Issues
New features in Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.17 GA and JBoss Tools 4.17.0 Final for Eclipse 2020-09
JBoss Tools 4.17.0 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.17 for Eclipse 4.17 (2020-09) are now available. For this release, we focused on improving Quarkus and container-based development and fixing bugs. We also updated the Hibernate Tools runtime provider and Java Developer Tools (JDT) extensions, which are now compatible with Java 15. Additionally, we made many changes to platform views, dialogs, and toolbars in the user interface (UI).
Keep reading for an overview of what’s new in JBoss Tools 4.17.0 and CodeReady Studio 12.17 for Eclipse 4.17 (2020-09).
Oracle Linux 8: Administration made easy with free videos
Now that you’ve had a chance to learn about Oracle Linux 8 installation – you did check out the prior blog – right? You’ll want to continue learning Oracle Linux 8 by delving into the next set of free, short videos on some common administration tasks that you can perform on Oracle Linux 8. These videos are applicable for deployment via on-premises systems or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure instances.
Share your experience! Review Oracle Linux on TrustRadius
Today, Oracle is announcing a partnership with TrustRadius to gather feedback from real-life Oracle Linux users.
TrustRadius is one of the most trusted review sites for business technology. Optimized for content quality and data integrity, they help buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews.
Customers choose Oracle Linux to improve security, reduce downtime, simplify operations, and save operating costs by switching from other operating environments.
Multi-arch solution for scanning - sharkcz — LiveJournal
You might know that I am using a Power9-based Talos II system running Fedora as my primary workstation not only for my job's duties. One of the few issues I had on this path is that my multi-function printer (Brother DCP-9020CDW) requires a binary driver for scanning (naturally provided only for x86-based systems). I have worked that around by using the "scan-to-a-network share" feature of the printer/scanner, but being able to use a local application for scanning documents would be nice. Then sometime during last week I have noticed that a package called sane-airscan has been updated in Fedora 32. I have checked what it is about and when I saw "Apple" and "Windows" names, then I became skeptical. But I couldn't be wrong more Both Apple and Microsoft developed standards for accessing printers and scanners over web services and the list of devices supporting these standards is pretty large and includes also my printer/scanner. The sane-airscan project provides an open implementation of the protocol for SANE and then it was matter of running airscan-discover, updating the SANE config file and I can scan documents using the simple-scan application.
4 cool new projects to try in COPR from October 2020 - Fedora Magazine
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open-source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.
This article presents a few new and interesting projects in COPR. If you’re new to using COPR, see the COPR User Documentation for how to get started.
Final Set of F32-20201102 updated isos released | Jbwillia's Weblog
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F32-20201102-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.8.16-200 kernel.
This is the Final set of respins for the Fedora 32 release.
Due to the failure of XFCE building, F32-XFCE-Live-20201016 was renamed and re-released for this set
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol - Phoronix
Following the successful shipping of Fedora 33, Red Hat developers have begun proposing more changes for future Fedora releases.
Jakub Jelen of Red Hat's Crypto Team today proposed deprecating SCP. Yes, SCP as in Secure Copy, but the deprecation is actually about the SCP protocol and not the tool itself. Jakub has written a patch for the SCP tool to use SFTP internally and would allow using the scp tool as-is with existing behavior albeit is actually done via SFTP rather than the SCP protocol. There are some items missing but otherwise appears to be in good shape. The patch would still support falling back to the SCP protocol if desired/needed.
TeamViewer RPM repo left door open for malicious packages
Three months ago, I discovered a security vulnerability in TeamViewer RPM auto-updates on Linux. The vulnerability allowed an attacker-in-the-middle (AITM) to subvert the TeamViewer RPM package repository to install and execute arbitrary software with root permissions.
First thing first: TeamViewer followed best practices and used cryptographic signing (GPG) on the repository metadata and its software packages. These measures should have prevented anyone from tampering with either the repository or any of its packages. However, it assumes that the system has a copy of TeamViewer’s public GPG key.
Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS
Do you prefer audiobooks then Cozy is your pal.
In this application guide, you will get to know about an amazing audiobook player, Cozy for Linux. Cozy is an open-source audiobook player with minimal looking modern user-interface. The player comes with all the essential features that you may want in your audiobook player. Here is a list of features that it offers.
Raku Programming
5 reasons to use Linux in 2020
Some of the best technology is a moving target. When technology stagnates, society tends to outpace and outgrow it. Linux, the widely used open source operating system (OS), is a foundational technology and the basis for some of the most progressive modern computing ideas. So, while it's startlingly unchanged after three decades of development, it also allows adaptation. As a result, Linux is in a unique position of being both a sound investment in skills because it doesn't change and a seemingly eternal driving force for new skills to learn. The year 2020 has been a strange one—by any measure—but for Linux, it's been a typical development cycle. Here's a look back at the year so far and a review of what you need to know about Linux in 2020.
