Kodi and Games: Kodi 19.x "Matrix" Alpha 3, Humble Store and ProtonDB
Kodi 19.x "Matrix" - Alpha 3
So... drum roll...hot on the heels of 19.x "Matrix" Alpha 2, and after a quick detour for an unexpected 18.9 "Leia" release, we bring you the stunningly-named 19.x "Matrix" Alpha 3. This will hopefully be the last of our alpha releases, before we move into beta and onto formal release (but no promises, obviously).
Usual caveats: while we're approaching beta, this is still an alpha, and some things will be broken. That is, basically, the whole point of releasing it, after all: find the problems, and fix them before final release.
Here's a non-exhaustive list of the major feature changes since the last release, although there have also been many more improvements and "behind the curtains" fixes:
Kodi 19 Alpha 3 Brings Intel Integer Scaling Support For Pixel Art Games - Phoronix
The third alpha release of Kodi 19 "Matrix" was released on Sunday for this popular multi-platform HTPC software.
Notable with Kodi 19 Alpha 3 is the gaming integration now has support for Intel integer scaling in order to improve the quality of primarily pixel art games. As mentioned recently, Linux 5.11 brings integer scaling support for the Intel graphics driver. The Intel Linux driver support is coming after the open-source patches were stuck pending until a user-space client was ready to go in exercising the functionality to ensure it would be suitable. Now that Kodi merged its support, the Intel driver code is in DRM-Next until the Linux 5.11 cycle.
Grab a free copy of Kingdom: Classic from Humble Store | GamingOnLinux
Consider this your weekly quick tip! Humble Store are currently doing a free game giveaway with Kingdom: Classic, you will need to act fast on this one.
To be eligible, you need to subscribe to the Humble Bundle newsletter which of course you're able to unsubscribe at any point if you decide you don't like their regular deal emails. Small price to pay to grab a free and highly rated game by users on Steam.
13 New Games You Can Play With Proton Since Oct. 2020 - Boiling Steam
Halloween is behind us, and winter is coming. It’s time to think about what games you could grab for Christmas, since it’s just around the corner. As usual, we look at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since October 2020 – the Median rating indicates that games work either out of the box (5) or well enough with tweaks (4)...
