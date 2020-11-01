Games: DXVK, ASUS, Valve, PCSX2 and More Turnip Vulkan Driver Picks Up Geometry Streams To Support DXVK's Direct3D 10.1 - Phoronix We haven't heard much of traditional Linux gaming on any ARM-powered Qualcomm notebooks as it would rely on the likes of Hangover for running Windows x86_64 games on ARM, but the Turnip Vulkan driver within Mesa has a necessary feature for now being able to run DXVK with the Direct3D 10_1 (v10.1) feature level. Long-standing Mesa contributor Connor Abbott has added support for geometry streams to the Turnip open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware. Turnip remains the unofficial, open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm as Freedreno is to OpenGL. The geometry streams support relies as well on some recently reverse engineered registers with the Adreno GPU.

Linux 5.11 to see better support for ASUS gaming laptop keyboards | GamingOnLinux Love ASUS hardware and their ASUS ROG tech? Well it seems Linux Kernel 5.11 will be pulling in some better support for their keyboards. Developer Luke Jones messaged us about their work a while ago, which we talked a little about here. It's all unofficial, and done by community developers since ASUS won't do it themselves. Jones mentioned they now have a newer set of projects up on GitLab now to cover most of it, and they're slowly getting bits upstreamed into Linux properly.

Extreme sports game Descenders adds new bike types, tracks, tricks and more | GamingOnLinux RageSquid and No More Robots recently gave the extreme sports game Descenders quite a big free content upgrade, which includes plenty of fancy new extras. Firstly, they worked with some community modders to pull in some of the most popular community content as official like the Aloda Lakes, Descenders Island, The Sanctuary, MegaPark, Kushmuck4x, Idarkopf tracks. Additionally, they added in BikeOut 4 and New Lexico which are two new original maps. I'm a big fan of the BikeOut levels, as they're totally different to what Descenders was originally made for and they're pretty amusing as you get bashed around.

Collabora will be at the Linux App Summit talking about their work with Valve | GamingOnLinux There's another interesting talk coming up this month that you might want to check out, with open source consulting firm Collabora chatting about their work with Valve. If you missed our previous articles on it, the Linux Application Summit 2020 will be taking place between November 12 - 14 and it will be entirely online this year for obvious reasons (COVID19). Registration is free, so anyone can watch the talks live (but you do need to register for it).

RetroArch will soon get the PlayStation 2 emulator PCSX2 | GamingOnLinux Feel the need to run some classic PlayStation 2 games? It's set to get a lot easier, as the RetroArch team have reported on their work with PCSX2. They've had a bounty open to pay someone to do it since 2018, with it currently sat at $915. The good news is that progress appears to be good! The RetroArch team noted it's getting "quite usable" and it shouldn't be too much longer until it gets a first release with support for libretro and RetroArch so you can have another emulator under one roof. User aliaspider has been doing a lot of the work, which you can follow the conversation of on GitHub. It currently only supports 64bit and OpenGL / Direct3D 11 with OpenGL having more features supported. It seems Android and macOS are not currently planned for the PCSX2 emulator core.

VR rhythm game 'Groove Gunner' enters Early Access with Linux support | GamingOnLinux After a new VR game that's supported on Linux? There's not a lot to pick from but you can now add Groove Gunner to your collection. Groove Gunner’s unique take on the VR Rhythm genre challenges players with a mix of shooting and blocking. A true test of skill as you move, shoot and block to the beat. BitCutter Studios reached out to us before about it, and they did some early testing with members of our community which was really great to see. While it's in Early Access, it shouldn't be for long. They're estimating only a couple of months to get it finished and polished up enough for a full release.

Tracker 3.0: The Good and the Bad I thought this was going to be the last blog post about Tracker 3.0, but it got rather long and I decided to turn this appraisal of the project and its design into a post of its own. So, get ready for some praise and some criticism! To criticise the design and implementation of a software project we first need to understand the project requirements. What it is trying to do? I’ve written some goals and non-goals for the Tracker search engine, and proposed them for inclusion in the README. Now I’m going to compare the goals with the reality. I am of course a biased observer, and I welcome you to make your own assessment, but let’s dive in!