Python Programming
Let’s Celebrate PyCharm’s 10th! – PyCharm Blog | JetBrains
PyCharm is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, PyCharm has grown alongside Python, carefully following changes in the language and adjusting to the feedback of Python developers. This whole time, the PyCharm team has spared no effort to make PyCharm more enjoyable and productive for its users to work with.
Looking back, we can clearly see that PyCharm is not just a purely commercial product – it’s also the result of community-driven development. Our users have contributed immensely to making PyCharm better through all these years.
We are proud of the work made up to these days, and prepared PyCharm birthday page with a special ‘thank you’ message to our users, as well as a timeline with important milestiones, and a challenge.
Python: Slice Notation on Tuple
The term slicing in programming usually refers to obtaining a substring, sub-tuple, or sublist from a string, tuple, or list respectively.
Python offers an array of straightforward ways to slice not only these three but any iterable. An iterable is, as the name suggests, any object that can be iterated over.
In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about Slicing Tuples in Python.
Creating a Speech Recognition Program with Python & Google API | Codementor
Speech Recognition means that the program will capture the words produced by a person and converts them into written words. It can be handy to generate subtitles, transcript a meeting discussion, and many other use cases.
Converting speech to text is quite a complex machine learning problem where an algorithm needs to receive every sound produced by a person and identify the corresponding written letters. Plus, depending on the language used, different sounds might correspond to other characters. As a result, speech recognition is too complex to be solved using a traditional programming approach.
OpenPyXL - Working with Microsoft Excel Using Python - The Mouse Vs. The Python
The business world uses Microsoft Office. Their spreadsheet software solution, Microsoft Excel, is especially popular. Excel is used to store tabular data, create reports, graph trends, and much more.
