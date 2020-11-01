Don’t Exchange or Sell Your Old Laptops, Install Linux Lite Instead
How many times has it happen already when your older Intel i3 laptops need to be sold or exchanged. Most of the time you will get a terrible deal on e-commerce websites that will buy your old laptop in exchange for a price that is unacceptable to many. Just like you who is reading this we as well take care of our older laptops and if Windows 10 was not such a resource-heavy OS then there would have been no issue. Sadly, Windows 10 seems to be on a path of expansion and chances are that in a few updates, not even the current Intel i3 10th Gen processors will be able to handle it anymore.
But lament not for there is hope still and it is a Linux-based hope. If you haven’t heard of it then you’re not alone. Linux Lite is a lightweight OS made for older or very low specced systems. It is so lightweight that you just need a 1.5GHz processor with 1GB of RAM and 20GB of storage. That’s it and you will have your old laptop up and running like it is new. One of the things that made Linux Lite seem like a viable replacement for Windows is the fact that there is a smooth transition between the UI of Linux Lite and of Windows.
