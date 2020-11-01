Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Top Video Editing Software for Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 3rd of November 2020 05:08:28 PM Filed under
Software

It is no secret in today’s time and age where visual media and subject matter rule the roost when it comes to the field of content creation. It has been long since proved that audiences react far more and better to imagery and visual content rather than content that is presented in plain text. And in the realm of visual content itself, it is the language of motion pictures and videos that have reigned supreme over the rest. Therefore, it is only logical that today’s leading content creators and brands are increasingly focused on churning out top-notch video content with the help of leading applications like InVideo for their prominent advertising and brand messaging campaigns.

Thus, it becomes highly essential for these people to narrow in on the best crop of video editing softwares available out there. After all, visualizing and composing good video content is only half the job done. The other half lies in the successful presentation and effective editing of the said content. Only then will the final output have the potential to create the desired impact on its viewer that it is intended to in the first place. Keeping in mind the importance of this process, the following segment has been written to shed some light on the best free video editing softwares for Linux.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Python Programming

  • Let’s Celebrate PyCharm’s 10th! – PyCharm Blog | JetBrains

    PyCharm is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, PyCharm has grown alongside Python, carefully following changes in the language and adjusting to the feedback of Python developers. This whole time, the PyCharm team has spared no effort to make PyCharm more enjoyable and productive for its users to work with. Looking back, we can clearly see that PyCharm is not just a purely commercial product – it’s also the result of community-driven development. Our users have contributed immensely to making PyCharm better through all these years. We are proud of the work made up to these days, and prepared PyCharm birthday page with a special ‘thank you’ message to our users, as well as a timeline with important milestiones, and a challenge.

  • Python: Slice Notation on Tuple

    The term slicing in programming usually refers to obtaining a substring, sub-tuple, or sublist from a string, tuple, or list respectively. Python offers an array of straightforward ways to slice not only these three but any iterable. An iterable is, as the name suggests, any object that can be iterated over. In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about Slicing Tuples in Python.

  • Creating a Speech Recognition Program with Python & Google API | Codementor

    Speech Recognition means that the program will capture the words produced by a person and converts them into written words. It can be handy to generate subtitles, transcript a meeting discussion, and many other use cases. Converting speech to text is quite a complex machine learning problem where an algorithm needs to receive every sound produced by a person and identify the corresponding written letters. Plus, depending on the language used, different sounds might correspond to other characters. As a result, speech recognition is too complex to be solved using a traditional programming approach.

  • OpenPyXL - Working with Microsoft Excel Using Python - The Mouse Vs. The Python

    The business world uses Microsoft Office. Their spreadsheet software solution, Microsoft Excel, is especially popular. Excel is used to store tabular data, create reports, graph trends, and much more.

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Games: DXVK, ASUS, Valve, PCSX2 and More

  • Turnip Vulkan Driver Picks Up Geometry Streams To Support DXVK's Direct3D 10.1 - Phoronix

    We haven't heard much of traditional Linux gaming on any ARM-powered Qualcomm notebooks as it would rely on the likes of Hangover for running Windows x86_64 games on ARM, but the Turnip Vulkan driver within Mesa has a necessary feature for now being able to run DXVK with the Direct3D 10_1 (v10.1) feature level. Long-standing Mesa contributor Connor Abbott has added support for geometry streams to the Turnip open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware. Turnip remains the unofficial, open-source Vulkan driver for Qualcomm as Freedreno is to OpenGL. The geometry streams support relies as well on some recently reverse engineered registers with the Adreno GPU.

  • Linux 5.11 to see better support for ASUS gaming laptop keyboards | GamingOnLinux

    Love ASUS hardware and their ASUS ROG tech? Well it seems Linux Kernel 5.11 will be pulling in some better support for their keyboards. Developer Luke Jones messaged us about their work a while ago, which we talked a little about here. It's all unofficial, and done by community developers since ASUS won't do it themselves. Jones mentioned they now have a newer set of projects up on GitLab now to cover most of it, and they're slowly getting bits upstreamed into Linux properly.

  • Extreme sports game Descenders adds new bike types, tracks, tricks and more | GamingOnLinux

    RageSquid and No More Robots recently gave the extreme sports game Descenders quite a big free content upgrade, which includes plenty of fancy new extras. Firstly, they worked with some community modders to pull in some of the most popular community content as official like the Aloda Lakes, Descenders Island, The Sanctuary, MegaPark, Kushmuck4x, Idarkopf tracks. Additionally, they added in BikeOut 4 and New Lexico which are two new original maps. I'm a big fan of the BikeOut levels, as they're totally different to what Descenders was originally made for and they're pretty amusing as you get bashed around.

  • Collabora will be at the Linux App Summit talking about their work with Valve | GamingOnLinux

    There's another interesting talk coming up this month that you might want to check out, with open source consulting firm Collabora chatting about their work with Valve. If you missed our previous articles on it, the Linux Application Summit 2020 will be taking place between November 12 - 14 and it will be entirely online this year for obvious reasons (COVID19). Registration is free, so anyone can watch the talks live (but you do need to register for it).

  • RetroArch will soon get the PlayStation 2 emulator PCSX2 | GamingOnLinux

    Feel the need to run some classic PlayStation 2 games? It's set to get a lot easier, as the RetroArch team have reported on their work with PCSX2. They've had a bounty open to pay someone to do it since 2018, with it currently sat at $915. The good news is that progress appears to be good! The RetroArch team noted it's getting "quite usable" and it shouldn't be too much longer until it gets a first release with support for libretro and RetroArch so you can have another emulator under one roof. User aliaspider has been doing a lot of the work, which you can follow the conversation of on GitHub. It currently only supports 64bit and OpenGL / Direct3D 11 with OpenGL having more features supported. It seems Android and macOS are not currently planned for the PCSX2 emulator core.

  • VR rhythm game 'Groove Gunner' enters Early Access with Linux support | GamingOnLinux

    After a new VR game that's supported on Linux? There's not a lot to pick from but you can now add Groove Gunner to your collection. Groove Gunner’s unique take on the VR Rhythm genre challenges players with a mix of shooting and blocking. A true test of skill as you move, shoot and block to the beat. BitCutter Studios reached out to us before about it, and they did some early testing with members of our community which was really great to see. While it's in Early Access, it shouldn't be for long. They're estimating only a couple of months to get it finished and polished up enough for a full release.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6