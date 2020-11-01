today's howtos
How to Install and Configure CouchDB on Linux Distros [Guide]
CouchDB is a web-based non relational database managemnet tool. In this post, we will see how to install CouchDB on various Linux.
Using Variables, Facts and Registers in Ansible
This is the fourth chapter of RHCE Ansible EX 294 exam preparation series and you'll learn about variables, facts and registers in this chapter. It will be available to non-members after a week.
Linux for beginners: 10 commands to get you started at the terminal | Enable Sysadmin
Don't fear the command line. Embrace it with these 10 starter commands.
How to install Themes for VLC Media Player on Linux
We all have our own preferences when it comes to choosing a media player for our systems. Some prefer the VLC Media player, which is an open source and cross-platform software that acts as a media client for playing a vast majority of media file formats. Then there is the popular Windows Media Player that is a multimedia player owned by the Microsoft Corporation, that has its own unique features.
If you are new to Linux, you might find yourself looking for an alternative to the Windows Media Player that you can use on your Debian. Unfortunately, there is hardly any alternative to the Windows Media player that gives you the comfort of that same look and feel. No doubt there are extremely efficient media players available for Debian like VLC, Amarok, Smplayer and XBMC Media Center. However, there is one workaround that might help you have a media player that sets well on Debian and gives you the visual experience of the Windows Media Player. The solution is to make use of the Skins feature of the VLC Media Player. These skins on VLC help you in theming it according to your preference.
How to use SSH command with password in single line - LinuxTechLab
There can be any number of reasons like you want to access a server or run a command from a script that runs automatically using crontab etc or you are just lazy. Whatever the case, one thing is for sure that THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST UNSAFE WAYS TO ACCESS SERVERS as you are giving away the username & password to anyone having access to the system as the commands are stored in history & one can also see the passwords in a script.
There are other ways to SSH servers securely without having to enter the username & password. For that we can use SSH keys, public/private ssh keys allow a server to authenticate the server credentials with the use of certificates & we are not required to enter any usernames or passwords (though we can use pass-phrase also for certificates). You can refer to the article below to setup PASSWORDLESS SSH AUTHENTICATION.
But even if you need to use a one-liner command to use ssh command with the password, then read the article ahead. We will discuss two ways how to use ssh command with a password in a single line.
How to create a free SSL certificate using Let's Encrypt in Linux - The Linux GURUS
Let’s encrypt is non-profit, free, and open certificate authority, or CA that is run by Internet Security Research Group or ISRG. Let’s Encrypt provides a TLS certificate & provide certificate for 90 days, which can then be renewed at any point during these 90 days without any charge what-so-ever.
The main aim of Let’s Encrypt is to make the internet secure by making SSL certificates accessible to all with ease. In this tutorial, we will learn to create a free SSL certificate using Let’s Encrypt in Linux.
How To Install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KDE is a well-known desktop environment for Unix-like systems designed for users who wants to have a nice desktop environment for their machines, It is one of the most used desktop interfaces out there.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Terminal Email Client with Raspberry PI and Mutt - peppe8o
We are all get used to beautiful email clients. Smartphones, computers and tablets are plenty of open source email management software to make life really easy and communicate with high value tools.
But sometimes, when some nerds (like me) love working with terminal, an email client inside your terminal ca save looking continuously on another screen to check messages arrived.
One of most known solution to this need is Mutt. This is a small but very powerful text-based mail client for Unix operating systems.
Raspberry Pi panel PCs upgrade to CM3+ and expand to a half dozen models
ComfilePi has updated its industrial, IP65-protected “ComfilePi” panel PCs with a Raspberry Pi CM3+ in a variety of 7, 10.1-, 10.2, and 15-inch configurations with new features like eMMC and an exposed heatsink. Last week, ComfilePi announced a ComfilePi CPi-BV070WR variation on its similarly 7-inch ComfilePi CPi-A070WR panel PC that advances from a Raspberry Pi CM3+ Compute Module 3 (CM3) to a Raspberry Pi CM3+. The CPi-BV070WR also adds eMMC storage options and a larger, externally exposed heatsink.
Debian: Google Rant and Fast Connection at Home
Kernel: Linux 5.10, LINSTOR and Bootlin
Plasma System Monitor Preview Release
Plasma System Monitor is a brand new UI for monitoring system resources. It is built on top of Kirigami and a new system statistics service called "KSystemStats" that was debuted in Plasma 5.19. It shares a lot of code with the new system monitor applets that were also introduced in Plasma 5.19. It is meant to be a successor to KSysGuard.
