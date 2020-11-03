Graphics: Panfrost, AMD and NVIDIA
From Panfrost to production, a tale of Open Source graphics
Since our previous update on Panfrost, the open source stack for Arm's Mali Midgard and Bifrost GPUs, we've focused on taking our driver from its reverse-engineered origins on Midgard to a mature stack. We've overhauled both the Gallium driver and the backend compiler, and as a result, Mesa 20.3 -- scheduled for release at the end-of-the-month -- will feature some Bifrost support out-of-the-box.
For those of you with GPUs like Mali T860, Panfrost's support for Midgard has improved as well. Though the Bifrost compiler is a separate code base, the improvements via GenXML benefit Midgard. Beyond that, over the summer we added support for Arm FrameBuffer Compression (AFBC) as a significant optimization for certain workloads.
Recent builds of Mesa will automatically compress framebuffer objects to save memory bandwidth, improve performance, and reduce power. Panfrost is even smart enough to compress textures as AFBC on the fly when it makes sense to do so, improving texturing performance for applications that do not support compressed texture formats like ETC directly. In the future, Panfrost will be able to compress the framebuffer itself en route to the display if paired with a compatible display controller, further reducing bandwidth on high resolution monitors. AFBC work was conducted on a Midgard GPU, but will be extended to Bifrost in the future.
The Midgard compiler also saw a flurry of activity, improving its scheduler to optimize for register pressure, supporting atomic operations and atomic counters, and fixing a long-tail of bugs.
Panfrost Gallium3D To Focus On Better Performance, OpenGL 3.1 Support - Phoronix
With Mesa 20.3 that should be released as stable in December there is working Arm Bifrost graphics support for the open-source Panfrost Gallium3D while looking past that this Arm Mali driver is going to be focusing on better performance and desktop OpenGL 3.1 support.
The Mesa Gallium3D Panfrost code has been working on support for newer Arm Mali "Bifrost" graphics support to complement the driver's Midgard support. There's also been continued Panfrost DRM kernel driver work too.
AMD Linux Driver Seeing Support For New Fine Grain Clock Gating Ability - Phoronix
AMD mentioned Fine-Grain Clock Gating as one of the new features for the Radeon RX 6000 series with "Big Navi" but it will also be present with the next-gen Van Gogh APU too. The Linux driver patches for bringing up FGCG are under review.
Fine-Grain Clock Gating was mentioned as part of AMD's work on achieving a ~50% generational performance-per-Watt improvement. This complements the existing AMD Radeon support (and driver coverage) for medium grain clock gating, coarse grain clock gating, and other clock gating features for basically cutting down the GPU power usage to areas of the chip when not in use. With fine-grain clock gating it's sounding like the GPU will be much more aggressive in its handling to conserve every bit of power possible.
A fresh NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 455.34.01 is out with GeForce RTX 3070 support | GamingOnLinux
Reminder: This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers.
The newest stable versions of the main NVIDIA driver for Linux are at 450.80.02 released on September 30 from their "long lived" series or 455.38 released on October 30 from their "short lived" series. Confused?
Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops
Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices.
Linux-driven 4K camera SoC targets the low-power AI edge
Ambarella has begun sampling a 10nm “CV28M” camera SoC for edge AI that runs Linux on dual 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers CVflow CNN processing, a 320MP/s ISP, 4Kp30 encoding, and security features. Five years have passed since we covered a new Ambarella camera SoC, which is a shame since it’s so much fun saying “Ambarella.” Since the announcement of its HD-ready, Cortex-A9 based S2Lm, we have mentioned the company in passing for its part in a Linux- and Jetson-driven Teal One drone, which uses Ambarella’s [email protected] ready, quad -A53 CV2. Now Ambarella has launched the CV28M, the latest in its CVflow family of AI-enabled computer vision processors. Like the other Ambarella SoCs, it is available with a Linux SDK and evaluation kit.
today's leftovers
Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu
