today's howtos
How to install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04 Server - Linux Shout
Learn the simple steps to install and setup the Prestashop e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 LTS Linux server running on localhost or cloud hosting such as AWS, Google, DigitalCloud, etc.
PrestaShop is an open-source and free to use e-commerce platform that has been written in PHP and suitable to all size of business those want their products to be sold online. However, the appropriate developer and support are necessary.
This free e-commerce platform is available in two versions community and premium that is hosted and managed by the developers itself. The hosting is provided IONOS. Well, for those who want to host the Prestashop own their own cloud hosting platforms, and have technical knowledge; the community edition is good to go. Whereas, all functions and modules which are not free, you have to purchase them for a fee. Also, the pre-build modules help a lot to extend the functions of Prestashop as required. Therefore, you don’t have to spend any money on features that you don’t need in the end.
October 2020 top 10 sysadmin how-tos and tutorials
October 2020 was a collosal month here at Enable Sysadmin. We smashed every record previously set with some very impressive numbers. We published 36 articles from 22 different authors, earning north of 429k pageviews and 312k unique visitors.
We covered a vast array of technologies and interest areas; from command line tips and tricks, YAML, systemctl, and ssh, to Linux/Windows collaborations and sysadmin career advice. We are confident that you will find something of interest to you.
If you are interested in a chance to be featured in next months top 10, feel free to reach out to the team and submit a draft of your own or submit a proposal to enable-sysadmin@redhat.com.
Spinning up a new ECS cluster
In our previous article, we got acquainted with Amazon ECS service theoretically. In this article, we will walk you through steps to create a new ECS cluster.
How to install Mixpad on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Mixpad on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Creating Functions In The Fish Shell - YouTube
In this video, I will briefly go over some of the settings that I have in my Fish configuration file (config.fish). I will also discuss some cool functions that you can add to your config. And everything I do here is done without using oh-my-fish.
Installing ESXi Arm Fling On Raspberry Pi - StorageReview.com
In October of this year, VMware announced the ability to run ESXi on 64-bit Arm processors. This was further enabled through VMware’s Project Monterey and Arm’s Project Cassini. Arm-based devices include SmartNICs and Raspberry Pi devices. Now through a VMware Fling (a VMware program sponsored through the Office of the CTO designed to offer early-stage software to the VMware community) users can leverage ESXi on a Raspberry Pi. Here, we give the user an easy step by step guide on how to get started.
Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops
Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices.
Linux-driven 4K camera SoC targets the low-power AI edge
Ambarella has begun sampling a 10nm “CV28M” camera SoC for edge AI that runs Linux on dual 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers CVflow CNN processing, a 320MP/s ISP, 4Kp30 encoding, and security features. Five years have passed since we covered a new Ambarella camera SoC, which is a shame since it’s so much fun saying “Ambarella.” Since the announcement of its HD-ready, Cortex-A9 based S2Lm, we have mentioned the company in passing for its part in a Linux- and Jetson-driven Teal One drone, which uses Ambarella’s [email protected] ready, quad -A53 CV2. Now Ambarella has launched the CV28M, the latest in its CVflow family of AI-enabled computer vision processors. Like the other Ambarella SoCs, it is available with a Linux SDK and evaluation kit.
today's leftovers
Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu
