Fedora, IBM, Red Hat: New Reviews of Fedora 33 and More
Ubuntu 20.10 v Fedora 33 - GNOME Impressions - YouTube
Both these desktop releases use the GNOME desktop as their default - and yet both handle it so differently. Here's my thoughts on the distinct direction and target userbase of each. This isn't a full review or deep dive of Ubuntu 20.10 or Fedora 33, merely my observations as I play around with the two.
Review - Fedora Workstation 33 (and why you should avoid it) - YouTube
Fedora 33 was released recently, and I decided to take a look at it and give it a review. Unfortunately, I came away less than impressed and in this review I talk about some of the things that I felt could've been better.
Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS Test Day – Fedora Community Blog
promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test day on Friday, November 06, 2020 (results accepted through Thursday, November 12). Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
[...]
The wiki page for the test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.
Preview new natural language processing data sets and Jupyter starter notebooks on the IBM Data Asset eXchange – IBM Developer
Join the thousands of developers that have been using the all-new, hot releases of data sets and notebooks on the IBM® Data Asset eXchange (DAX) this fall! DAX is an online center for engineers, researchers, and data scientists to find open and licensed data sets and to help them analyze these data sets using Jupyter Notebooks and other technologies. Since its beginning in 2019, the Center for Open Source Data and AI Technologies (CODAIT) group has been continuously adding new content.
Kafka Monthly Digest – October 2020
In this 33rd edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in October 2020.
Argo CD and Tekton: Match made in Kubernetes heaven - Red Hat Developer
DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about Argo CD and Tekton from Siamak Sadeghianfar and Burr Sutter.
Tekton Pipelines is an open source project that provides a Kubernetes-native, lightweight, easy-to-manage serverless CI/CD framework. Tekton is built for Kubernetes and runs delivery pipelines in pods to scale on-demand, allowing teams to fully control their pipelines and dependencies. Argo CD is a declarative GitOps Operator that makes continuous delivery possible by using Git as a source of truth for declarative infrastructure and applications.
In this session, you will learn how to combine the power of Tekton Pipelines with Argo CD for a declarative approach to CI/CD based on GitOps principles.
Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops
Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices.
Linux-driven 4K camera SoC targets the low-power AI edge
Ambarella has begun sampling a 10nm “CV28M” camera SoC for edge AI that runs Linux on dual 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers CVflow CNN processing, a 320MP/s ISP, 4Kp30 encoding, and security features. Five years have passed since we covered a new Ambarella camera SoC, which is a shame since it’s so much fun saying “Ambarella.” Since the announcement of its HD-ready, Cortex-A9 based S2Lm, we have mentioned the company in passing for its part in a Linux- and Jetson-driven Teal One drone, which uses Ambarella’s [email protected] ready, quad -A53 CV2. Now Ambarella has launched the CV28M, the latest in its CVflow family of AI-enabled computer vision processors. Like the other Ambarella SoCs, it is available with a Linux SDK and evaluation kit.
today's leftovers
Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu
