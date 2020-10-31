Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition Is Now Based on Debian Buster 10.6, Uses Xfce and LXQt

Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition (DE3) 1.03 is here about five months after update 1.02, which adopted the lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default instead of LXDE, to rebase the entire distribution on the latest and greatest Debian Buster release, namely Debian GNU/Linux 10.6. This means that with this latest Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition release users will get not only a better and more stable experience due to the use of the latest Open Source software release and underlying GNU/Linux technologies from upstream, but also due to patching recent security vulnerabilities.

On November 3rd 2020, EmmaDE3 1.03 focuses on the reuse for all!

On November 3rd 2020, the Emmabuntüs Collective is happy to announce the release of the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition update 3 1.0 3 (32 and 64 bits) based on the Debian 10.6 Buster distribution featuring both Xfce and LXQt desktop environment s . This project was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers given to humanitarian organizations, and i n particular, originally, to the Emmaüs communities (which is where the distribution's name obviously comes from), an d to promote the discovery of GNU / Linux by beginners, as well as to extend the lifespan of computer hardware and, as such, reduce the over-consumption of raw material. T his new update of our distribution provides an OEM installation mode, in the frame of our r euse campaign for all , that we launched beginning of September together with our Debian-Facile friends, Blabla Linux in Belgium and Tugaleres.com . You can look at the playlist of the videos (French speaking, with English subtitles) concerning the implementation of this method by Blabla Linux. [...] Following the release of this version, we are going to deliver our clones in OEM versions, to allow this installation by cloning method in the frame of install-parts. We also encourage all associations that want to work in the field of computer refurbishing to create their own clones, and our friend Blabla Linux made a video on this very subject . This feature will be also integrated in the Emmabuntüs DE 4 Alpha 2 next update, which will be available after the release of Debian 11 Alpha 3.