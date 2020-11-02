Free Software Leftovers
More videos from the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference 2020
Here’s another batch of presentations and workshops from the recent openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference 2020! You can see them in the YouTube playlist, and here are the individual videos...
Dynamic Test Documentation with PerfDocs – Mozilla Performance
After over twenty years, Mozilla is still going strong. But over that amount of time, there’s bound to be changes in responsibilities. This brings unique challenges with it to test maintenance when original creators leave and knowledge of the purposes, and inner workings of a test possibly disappears. This is especially true when it comes to performance testing.
Our first performance testing framework is Talos, which was built in 2007. It’s a fantastic tool that is still used today for performance testing very specific aspects of Firefox. We currently have 45 different performance tests in Talos, and all of those together produce as many as 462 metrics. Having said that, maintaining the tests themselves is a challenge because some of the people who originally built them are no longer around. In these tests, the last person who touched the code, and who is still around, usually becomes the maintainer of these tests. But with a lack of documentation on the tests themselves, this becomes a difficult task when you consider the possibility of a modification causing a change in what is being measured, and moving away from its original purpose.
Over time, we’ve built another performance testing framework called Raptor which is primarily used for page load testing (e.g. measuring first paint, and first contentful paint). This framework is much simpler to maintain and keep up with its purpose but the settings used for the tests change often enough that it becomes easy to forget how we set up the test, or what pages are being tested exactly. We have a couple other frameworks too, with the newest one (which is still in development) being MozPerftest – there might be a blog post on this in the future. With this many frameworks and tests, it’s easy to see how test maintenance over the long term can turn into a bit of a mess when it’s left unchecked.
HSTS your curl | daniel.haxx.se
HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) is a standard HTTP response header for sites to tell the client that for a specified period of time into the future, that host is not to be accessed with plain HTTP but only using HTTPS. Documented in RFC 6797 from 2012.
The idea is of course to reduce the risk for man-in-the-middle attacks when the server resources might be accessible via both HTTP and HTTPS, perhaps due to legacy or just as an upgrade path. Every access to the HTTP version is then a risk that you get back tampered content.
[...]
Possibly, this feature is more useful and appreciated by applications that use libcurl for HTTP(S) transfers. With libcurl the application can set a file name to use for loading and saving the cache but it also gets some added options for more flexibility and powers. Here’s a quick overview:
CURLOPT_HSTS – lets you set a file name to read/write the HSTS cache from/to.
CURLOPT_HSTS_CTRL – enable HSTS functionality for this transfer
CURLOPT_HSTSREADFUNCTION – this callback gets called by libcurl when it is about to start a transfer and lets the application preload HSTS entries – as if they had been read over the wire and been added to the cache.
CURLOPT_HSTSWRITEFUNCTION – this callback gets called repeatedly when libcurl flushes its in-memory cache and allows the application to save the cache somewhere and similar things.
Recording a Public Money! Public Code? video translation — nico.rikken’s blog
A Dutch translation of the Public Money? Public Code! campaign video is in the works and close to being released. The video was initially released in English and has been translated in many languages already: German, French, Italian, Polish and Russian. And there is an even greater number of subtitles available. Getting a voice-over translation for the video was one of this year’s goals for the Netherlands local group, to help us advocate for this cause. Getting a voice-over translation can be much more involving than a textual translation, so that why I want to explain how we did it. And by showing others the way, hopefully there will be more audio translations in the future.
Getting quality
What makes a good voice over translation? It should be clearly spoken, be comfortable to listen too, be a correct translation, have a timing that matches the sound effects and visuals, has a varying tone that matches the message, and keep a rhythm to it to keep the attention. As you can tell, there are many factors that have to be balanced, requiring an iterative process. A good translation has to be adjusted if it doesn’t work for the required timing, and the best way to check the timing is by rendering the complete video with sounds effects. And so one has to be able to adjust parameters on the fly. Especially because arranging a voice actor and recording setup can be difficult and costly. You should be able to record it in about 5 to 10 takes. So you need a good preparation and the flexibility to make adjustments.
Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops
Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices.
Linux-driven 4K camera SoC targets the low-power AI edge
Ambarella has begun sampling a 10nm “CV28M” camera SoC for edge AI that runs Linux on dual 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers CVflow CNN processing, a 320MP/s ISP, 4Kp30 encoding, and security features. Five years have passed since we covered a new Ambarella camera SoC, which is a shame since it’s so much fun saying “Ambarella.” Since the announcement of its HD-ready, Cortex-A9 based S2Lm, we have mentioned the company in passing for its part in a Linux- and Jetson-driven Teal One drone, which uses Ambarella’s [email protected] ready, quad -A53 CV2. Now Ambarella has launched the CV28M, the latest in its CVflow family of AI-enabled computer vision processors. Like the other Ambarella SoCs, it is available with a Linux SDK and evaluation kit.
today's leftovers
Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu
