Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu
-
Absolute64-20201103 released
Based on Slackware64-current.
Keeping up with wholesale library changes (especially python) and kernels, etc...
(Will there ever be a Slackware 15?)
Edited some utilities to adjust to new libs.
Tighten up the UI/mime/icons.
-
Progress on OMLx 4.2
Work continues on OMLx 4.2. It is anticipated that Beta release should be happening in the next week or two.
-
Accessibility audit of Vanilla framework | Ubuntu
The team behind the Vanilla Framework has a background in development, UX and Visual Design. We all care about accessibility, but none of us is an accessibility expert.
We were interested in evaluating how well the framework complies with accessibility standards. We decided to start with an internal audit, fix any issues we find, then look for a third-party service to evaluate the framework from the perspective of real-world users with disabilities
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 836 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops
Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices.
Linux-driven 4K camera SoC targets the low-power AI edge
Ambarella has begun sampling a 10nm “CV28M” camera SoC for edge AI that runs Linux on dual 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers CVflow CNN processing, a 320MP/s ISP, 4Kp30 encoding, and security features. Five years have passed since we covered a new Ambarella camera SoC, which is a shame since it’s so much fun saying “Ambarella.” Since the announcement of its HD-ready, Cortex-A9 based S2Lm, we have mentioned the company in passing for its part in a Linux- and Jetson-driven Teal One drone, which uses Ambarella’s [email protected] ready, quad -A53 CV2. Now Ambarella has launched the CV28M, the latest in its CVflow family of AI-enabled computer vision processors. Like the other Ambarella SoCs, it is available with a Linux SDK and evaluation kit.
today's leftovers
Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu
Recent comments
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago