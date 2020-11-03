Language Selection

Signed git pushes

Development
Linux

Many people know that you can PGP-sign git objects — such as tags or commits themselves — but very few know of another attestation feature that git provides, which is signed git pushes.

Why sign git pushes? And how are they different from signed tags/commits?

Signed commits are great, but one thing they do not indicate is intent. For example, you could write some dangerous proof-of-concept code and push it into refs/heads/dangerous-do-not-use. You could even push it into some other fork hosted on a totally different server, just to make it clear that this is not production-ready code.

However, if your commits are PGP-signed, someone could take them and replay over any other branch in any other fork of your repository. To anyone checking the commit signatures, everything will look totally legitimate, as the actual commits are signed by you — never mind that they contain dangerous vulnerable code and were never intended to be pushed into something like refs/heads/next. At the very least, you will look reckless for pushing bad code, even though you were just messing around in a totally separate environment set up specifically for experimentation.

Also: Signed pushes for kernel.org

Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops

Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices. Read more

Linux-driven 4K camera SoC targets the low-power AI edge

Ambarella has begun sampling a 10nm “CV28M” camera SoC for edge AI that runs Linux on dual 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers CVflow CNN processing, a 320MP/s ISP, 4Kp30 encoding, and security features. Five years have passed since we covered a new Ambarella camera SoC, which is a shame since it’s so much fun saying “Ambarella.” Since the announcement of its HD-ready, Cortex-A9 based S2Lm, we have mentioned the company in passing for its part in a Linux- and Jetson-driven Teal One drone, which uses Ambarella’s [email protected] ready, quad -A53 CV2. Now Ambarella has launched the CV28M, the latest in its CVflow family of AI-enabled computer vision processors. Like the other Ambarella SoCs, it is available with a Linux SDK and evaluation kit. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Arduino Blog » An Arduino-powered puck with LEDs that react to acceleration

    While you may or may not have frozen ponds where you live, if you have an available smooth surface you can still enjoy a game of floor hockey with this brilliantly illuminated puck. Yuksel Temiz’s 3D-printed device features a 12-LED ring inside, which shines brightly through the top of its translucent body and reacts to acceleration. Control is via an Arduino Nano along with an MPU-6050 IMU for sensing.

  • NeuLinker Licenses Codasip Bk5 and Studio for Powering Innovative AI and Blockchain Solutions

    The Codasip Bk5 processor is based on the RISC-V open instruction set architecture (ISA). Bk5 features a single 5-stage in-order execution processor pipeline, optional caches, dynamic branch prediction, JTAG and RISC-V debug, and industry standard bus interfaces (AMBA). It also includes support for privilege-mode standard extension, memory protection unit and TCM, allowing it to easily run a variety of free and commercial RTOSs. The Bk5-64 variant with 64-bit address space and data support is ideal for modern data-intensive applications like storage, networking, AI, and IoT. Bk5 is fully configurable and extensible in compliance with the RISC-V standard.

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (blueman and wordpress), Fedora (fastd, kernel, and samba), Gentoo (bluez, fossil, kpmcore, libssh, and opendmarc), openSUSE (claws-mail and icinga2), and Ubuntu (blueman).

  • LIXIL Joins the Open Invention Network Community

    Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that LIXIL Group Corporation (“LIXIL”) has become a licensee and joined more than 3,300 other OIN community members to promote open source innovation. A leading maker of pioneering water and housing products that are becoming increasingly smart, LIXIL is demonstrating its commitment to open source, especially embedded Linux, as it integrates Internet-of-Things (IoT) capabilities into its solutions. “The rapid adoption of IoT and digital technologies continue unabated. The proliferation of intelligence, propagated by the integration of open source, is enabling smarter kinds of water and housing products and services. LIXIL recognizes the benefits of leveraging Linux and open source, enabling it to enhance its offerings,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We are pleased LIXIL has joined our community and committed to patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

Distros: Absolute64, OpenMandriva, and Ubuntu

  • Absolute64-20201103 released

    Based on Slackware64-current. Keeping up with wholesale library changes (especially python) and kernels, etc... (Will there ever be a Slackware 15?) Edited some utilities to adjust to new libs. Tighten up the UI/mime/icons.

  • Progress on OMLx 4.2

    Work continues on OMLx 4.2. It is anticipated that Beta release should be happening in the next week or two.

  • Accessibility audit of Vanilla framework | Ubuntu

    The team behind the Vanilla Framework has a background in development, UX and Visual Design. We all care about accessibility, but none of us is an accessibility expert. We were interested in evaluating how well the framework complies with accessibility standards. We decided to start with an internal audit, fix any issues we find, then look for a third-party service to evaluate the framework from the perspective of real-world users with disabilities

