On November 3rd 2020, EmmaDE3 1.03 focuses on the reuse for all! On November 3rd 2020, the Emmabuntüs Collective is happy to announce the release of the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition update 3 1.0 3 (32 and 64 bits) based on the Debian 10.6 Buster distribution featuring both Xfce and LXQt desktop environment s . This project was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers given to humanitarian organizations, and i n particular, originally, to the Emmaüs communities (which is where the distribution's name obviously comes from), an d to promote the discovery of GNU / Linux by beginners, as well as to extend the lifespan of computer hardware and, as such, reduce the over-consumption of raw material. T his new update of our distribution provides an OEM installation mode, in the frame of our r euse campaign for all , that we launched beginning of September together with our Debian-Facile friends, Blabla Linux in Belgium and Tugaleres.com . You can look at the playlist of the videos (French speaking, with English subtitles) concerning the implementation of this method by Blabla Linux. [...] Following the release of this version, we are going to deliver our clones in OEM versions, to allow this installation by cloning method in the frame of install-parts. We also encourage all associations that want to work in the field of computer refurbishing to create their own clones, and our friend Blabla Linux made a video on this very subject . This feature will be also integrated in the Emmabuntüs DE 4 Alpha 2 next update, which will be available after the release of Debian 11 Alpha 3.

Best Ubuntu Preinstalled Laptops Many manufacturing companies offer pre-installed Ubuntu laptops and workstations. On top of receiving the Ubuntu desktop experience, user receive fine-tuned features and benefits. They performed thousands of rigorous tests to ensure all subsystems Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB etc. works fine. Also, their regression testing ensures everything works and will continue to work for years to come. Windows users have tremendous choices when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. If you want to buy a laptop with Linux compatible especially Ubuntu pre-installed and supported by the vendor, here are a few best choices.