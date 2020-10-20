Solanum – A Pomodoro Timer For GNOME Desktops

Time is money! In fact, time is much more valuable than money!! There are so many apps, tools and utilities have been invented for tracking and managing time effectively. One such time tracking app is Solanum. Solanum is a pomodoro timer for GNOME desktops. It uses Pomodoro technique which helps you to eliminate internal or external distractions and stay focused on the task and more productive. Solanum is a free and open source utility released under GPLv3. The Pomodora technique is a popular time management method developed by Italian author and developer Francesco Cirillo. The Pomodoro technique suggests 25 minutes of working, following five minutes break. This technique is so simple yet very effective!

Beelink GT-R mini PC with Manjaro Linux and AMD Ryzen coming soon

Manjaro already partners with a handful of PC makers to sell laptops, mini-desktops, all-in-one PCs, and even smartphones with the popular GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed. This new addition to the Manjaro PC lineup is a computer that measures about 6.6″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″ and which supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to two SSDs (there’s an m.2 2280 slot that supports NVMe storage, and another that supports SATA III storage.

Meet DahliaOS: A New Contender In The Linux Distro Market?

Remember Fuchsia OS from Google that was rumored as a replacement OS for Android? We haven’t heard from Google about Fuchsia for almost a year now. The development scene also seems to be inactive now. For starters, Fuchsia is an experimental OS from Google that uses a new Zicron Kernel and is primarily aimed at creating an ecosystem of always-connected devices that not only work smartly but are also powerful. The OS supports Flutter apps and is written in C, C++, Dart, Python, Go, and Rust programming languages.