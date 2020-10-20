Related is a dark episodic point and click adventure that originally had a first episode release back in May 2020, with the team looking for funding to make more episodes.

"Related is a game about two sisters locked up in one body. The girls perceived themselves in an absolutely ordinary way, but in growing older, they realized that it is not a common feature for everyone when half of your body is being controlled by somebody else."

Two people sharing a single body sounds pretty weird, and it looks like things get a bit wild as they each control half of this body. They have to deal with the scornful attitude of the orphanage personnel, attacks of other children, immersion in insanity and much more. Linux is a confirmed platform for release of the other episodes, with the first already available and supported.