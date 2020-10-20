Games: GOverlay, Related and Lots More
GOverlay app adds support for the Linux instant-replay tool ReplaySorcery | GamingOnLinux
GOverlay is the super useful user interface for managing overlays like MangoHud and the vulkan post processing layer vkBasalt. Now though, it's been extended to be even more useful.
With the latest release of GOverlay 0.4 the developer, Benjamim Góis, adding in support for ReplaySorcery which is an open source instant-replay solution we wrote about before here. Keeping things simple, it allows you to store your screen in a buffer ready to capture clips of your action during games and more. Having a UI for it now is pretty sweet too.
Episodic point and click adventure 'Related' is up on Kickstarter, first chapter free | GamingOnLinux
Related is a dark episodic point and click adventure that originally had a first episode release back in May 2020, with the team looking for funding to make more episodes.
"Related is a game about two sisters locked up in one body. The girls perceived themselves in an absolutely ordinary way, but in growing older, they realized that it is not a common feature for everyone when half of your body is being controlled by somebody else."
Two people sharing a single body sounds pretty weird, and it looks like things get a bit wild as they each control half of this body. They have to deal with the scornful attitude of the orphanage personnel, attacks of other children, immersion in insanity and much more. Linux is a confirmed platform for release of the other episodes, with the first already available and supported.
The Craftworld Aeldari are heading to Warhammer 40,000: Gladius | GamingOnLinux
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius is set for another race expansion, as the Craftworld Aeldari are coming in a fresh DLC a little later this month. Slitherine LTD and Proxy Studios mentioned that this 7th DLC for the turn-based strategy game will bring in 19 new versatile units and some more unique game mechanics.
Face off against other ant colonies in the big Empires of the Undergrowth update | GamingOnLinux
If you're afraid of everything creepy-crawly you might want to look away, as the ant colony management game Empires of the Undergrowth has a big update out.
It's a real-time strategy game set in the world of ants, with different modes that have you direct different types of ants to grow their colony and study them. Backed up by some real science, as it attempts to depict the real-world struggles of our insect world. Dig out tunnels, deal with intruders some many times the size of your ants and explore for food. Empires of the Undergrowth is genuinely great.
Try out the awesome animated ASCII RPG with the new Stone Story demo | GamingOnLinux
What is possibly one of the most impressive animated ASCII games ever made, Stone Story RPG now has a demo so you can get a glimpse of how seriously cool it is.
Inspired by incrementals, idles, and clickers it's something of a unique adventuring experience. Deceptively simple looking, it's incredibly charming and unlike anything else. You have no direct character control, instead the AI does the exploring, the combat, the looting and more. However, it's not an idle game. You can use potions and special abilities, which will need some good timing especially for the boss fights.
FPS game engine GZDoom 4.5.0 is out as the first 64bit only release | GamingOnLinux
GZDoom, the modder-friendly OpenGL and Vulkan source port based on the DOOM engine has a major new release up as they drop support for 32bit.
A number of major changes were pulled in for GZDoom 4.5.0, which will likely affect most users. For starters, mouse behaviour has changed. They've removed some "magic factors" from the mouse sensitivity and while old configurations will get moved over it might still need you to do some settings tweaks.
Explore space and do some shady deals in Avorion - Black Market out now | GamingOnLinux
Avorion - Black Market is the first full paid expansion to the excellent open-world space exploration and building sim and it looks great. Bringing with it access to the black market, where you will be able to trade in various special goods. There's also new story content, quests and bosses along with a big event to participate in.
Steam has a huge City Builder sale going on right now until November 10 | GamingOnLinux
Need to get your mind off the world for a bit and perhaps create your own ideal society? Well, Valve are here to help with that with a new Steam sale.
The City Builder Sale is live from now until November 10 at 6PM UTC so you've got a good few days to take a look, and see if there's anything you want to grab from it. It's a genre that's surprisingly varied, with rather a lot of choices depending on what type of building you're after.
