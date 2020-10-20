Games: GOverlay, Related and Lots More
GOverlay is the super useful user interface for managing overlays like MangoHud and the vulkan post processing layer vkBasalt. Now though, it's been extended to be even more useful.
With the latest release of GOverlay 0.4 the developer, Benjamim Góis, adding in support for ReplaySorcery which is an open source instant-replay solution we wrote about before here. Keeping things simple, it allows you to store your screen in a buffer ready to capture clips of your action during games and more. Having a UI for it now is pretty sweet too.
Related is a dark episodic point and click adventure that originally had a first episode release back in May 2020, with the team looking for funding to make more episodes.
"Related is a game about two sisters locked up in one body. The girls perceived themselves in an absolutely ordinary way, but in growing older, they realized that it is not a common feature for everyone when half of your body is being controlled by somebody else."
Two people sharing a single body sounds pretty weird, and it looks like things get a bit wild as they each control half of this body. They have to deal with the scornful attitude of the orphanage personnel, attacks of other children, immersion in insanity and much more. Linux is a confirmed platform for release of the other episodes, with the first already available and supported.
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius is set for another race expansion, as the Craftworld Aeldari are coming in a fresh DLC a little later this month. Slitherine LTD and Proxy Studios mentioned that this 7th DLC for the turn-based strategy game will bring in 19 new versatile units and some more unique game mechanics.
If you're afraid of everything creepy-crawly you might want to look away, as the ant colony management game Empires of the Undergrowth has a big update out.
It's a real-time strategy game set in the world of ants, with different modes that have you direct different types of ants to grow their colony and study them. Backed up by some real science, as it attempts to depict the real-world struggles of our insect world. Dig out tunnels, deal with intruders some many times the size of your ants and explore for food. Empires of the Undergrowth is genuinely great.
What is possibly one of the most impressive animated ASCII games ever made, Stone Story RPG now has a demo so you can get a glimpse of how seriously cool it is.
Inspired by incrementals, idles, and clickers it's something of a unique adventuring experience. Deceptively simple looking, it's incredibly charming and unlike anything else. You have no direct character control, instead the AI does the exploring, the combat, the looting and more. However, it's not an idle game. You can use potions and special abilities, which will need some good timing especially for the boss fights.
GZDoom, the modder-friendly OpenGL and Vulkan source port based on the DOOM engine has a major new release up as they drop support for 32bit.
A number of major changes were pulled in for GZDoom 4.5.0, which will likely affect most users. For starters, mouse behaviour has changed. They've removed some "magic factors" from the mouse sensitivity and while old configurations will get moved over it might still need you to do some settings tweaks.
Avorion - Black Market is the first full paid expansion to the excellent open-world space exploration and building sim and it looks great. Bringing with it access to the black market, where you will be able to trade in various special goods. There's also new story content, quests and bosses along with a big event to participate in.
Need to get your mind off the world for a bit and perhaps create your own ideal society? Well, Valve are here to help with that with a new Steam sale.
The City Builder Sale is live from now until November 10 at 6PM UTC so you've got a good few days to take a look, and see if there's anything you want to grab from it. It's a genre that's surprisingly varied, with rather a lot of choices depending on what type of building you're after.
LXQt 0.16.0 Desktop Environment Released with Three New Themes, Many Improvements
LXQt 0.16.0 is here six months after the LXQt 0.15.0 release and introduces three new themes, namely Clearlooks, Kvantum and Leech, improved notifications with a new option that lets users view notifications on the screen with the mouse pointer, and improved support for Bluetooth audio devices.
Several new features were also added to the LXQt Panel, including customizable auto-hiding for the Status Notifier, the ability to move windows to the next screen using task buttons, as well as right-click menus for some main menu items/actions.
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Full Circle Weekly News
This week we have an awesome interview with Neal Gompa, Fedora Contributor, about Fedora 33, BTRFS and his Journey into Linux. We also discuss that status of Accessiblity in Linux. Linux is Everywhere, even in Space as afterall . . . Linux is the Final Frontier. In this episode we discuss just how far Linux has gone including leaving the planet. In the Gaming section we discuss Facebook’s entrance into Cloud Gaming. Later in the show, we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, on this week’s episode of Destination Linux.
Why we think the new Raspberry Pi 400 is just the beginning.
And we chat with the CTO of the Uno Platform, a new way to bring native apps to Linux.
Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla and Flavors Released
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/groovy-gorilla-release-notes/15533
https://kubuntu.org/news/kubuntu-groovy-gorilla-20-10-beta-released/
https://ubuntubudgie.org/2020/09/ubuntu-budgie-20-10-release-notes/
https://ubuntu-mate.org/blog/ubuntu-mate-groovy-gorilla-release-notes/
https://wiki.xubuntu.org/releases/20.10/release-notes
https://lubuntu.me/groovy-released/
https://ubuntustudio.org/2020/10/ubuntu-studio-20-10-released/
It’s Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.9
https://fedoramagazine.org/fedora-kernel-5-9-test-week/
Microsoft Edge Preview Builds Available
https://blogs.windows.com/msedgedev/2020/10/20/microsoft-edge-dev-linux/
Mozilla Reacts to the U.S. v. Google Antitrust Lawsuit
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2020/10/20/mozilla-reaction-to-u-s-v-google/
Pop!_OS 20.10 Released
https://blog.system76.com/post/632781631953027072/whats-new-in-popos-2010
Tails 4.12 Out
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.12/index.en.html
AntiX 19.3 Out
https://antixlinux.com/antix-19-isos-available/
Trisquel 9.0 Etonia Out
https://trisquel.info/en/trisquel-90-etiona-release-announcement-and-100-plans
Linux Kernel 5.10 rc1 Out
https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/10/25/267
KDE Plasma 5.20.1 Out
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.20.0-5.20.1-changelog/
Firefox 82 Out
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/82.0/releasenotes/
Virtualbox 6.1.16 Out
https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog
Raspberry Pi 400 - PC in a Keyboard in Just $70
Raspberry Pi 400 is a brand new product from the Raspberry Pi - and it's a portable computer inside a keyboard.
