Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of November 2020 08:16:14 PM
HowTos
  • Writing for the Internet Across a Human Lifetime

    No one needs special software to establish a push-based publishing system as I have here. RSS is well supported, and so is plain text. Using monospace fonts, it is possible to create multi-column layouts and other typesetting features without involving complex software stacks. Many papers in the 1900s were typeset this way, and there's no reason why this is not good enough for most people.

    For those who need the extra precision: use it. This is not an argument against tools like Microsoft Word or LaTeX; this is a wake up call, that most of us don't need them.

  • How to Install Python 3 on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux - Linux Concept

    Python is one of the most popular and easy to code programming language nowadays, because of its simplicity and easy to code. It is now very popular among beginners and experienced computer programmers or developers.

    It is use to develop any kinds of software/applications using simple and few lines of code for complex machine learning algorithms also.

    The major release version of Python is 3.8 these days. It has included many features like Positional-only parameters, f-strings support, Parallel filesystem cache and many more.

    The Python 3.8 version is not included in default Ubuntu repository. So, In this tutorial, we will show you the different ways to install Python on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system.

    In the first process, we will use the deb package from deadsnakes PPA, and in the second process, we will install Python using source.

  • How to Check Free Disk Space on Ubuntu & Other Linux

    The simplest way to find the free disk space on Linux is to use df command. The df command stands for disk-free and quite obviously, it shows you the free and available disk space on Linux systems.

  • How To Install Android Studio on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Android Studio on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Android Studio is the official Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for Android app development, based on IntelliJ IDEA. On top of IntelliJ’s powerful code editor and developer tools, Android Studio offers even more features that enhance your productivity when building Android apps.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Android Studio on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • How To Install Linux Dash on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linux Dash on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KDE is a well-known desktop environment for Unix-like systems designed for users who wants to have a nice desktop environment for their machines, It is one of the most used desktop interfaces out there.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Linux Dash on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Force Users to Change Their Passwords on Linux

    Passwords are the keystone to account security. We’ll show you how to reset passwords, set password expiration periods, and enforce password changes on your Linux network.

  • Run Your Own DNS over HTTPS (DoH) Resolver on Ubuntu with DNSdist

    This tutorial will be showing you how to set up your own DNS over HTTPS (DoH) resolver on Ubuntu with DNSdist, so your DNS queries can be encrypted and protected from prying eyes.

  • How to Install “X-Apps’ (Pix, Xed, Xplayer, Xreader, Xviewer) in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to install x-apps, a bunch of GTK3 DE-agnostic applications, in Ubuntu 20.04 via PPA.

    X-Apps are a bunch of GTK3 DE-agnostic applications that are not so tightly tied to a particular distribution or DE as their ancestors might be. The project was started in 2016 by Linux Mint.

  • How to create the VPC endpoints for Amazon ECS - Kernel Talks

    A step by step guide to create VPC endpoint for Amazon ECS

  • How to enable rc.local shell script on systemd on Linux at boot - nixCraft

    Explains how to enable rc.local shell script support in /etc/ directory on Linux at boot time when using systemd as init to execute scripts.

  • How to install Linux Lite 5.2 - YouTube

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Linux Lite 5.2.

  • How to install and configure Fail2Ban on CentOS 8 and Fedora 33

    Fail2Ban is a log parsing utility that scans log files of various processes and bans IP addresses that make too many password failures. When an attempted login is located, Fail2Ban will add a new rule to iptables to block the IP address of the attacker, either temporarily or permanently. It can also alert you via email for the same.

    It is primarily focused on detecting intrusions via SSH but it can be configured to work with any service that uses log files.

  • How to move WordPress into a Linux container | Enable Sysadmin

    Moving personal services into Linux containers requires planning. See what it takes to containerize years of information from WordPress.

  • Installing syslog-ng in Amazon Linux 2, including Graviton2 - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Amazon Linux 2 is just one of many Linux distributions and other operating systems running in AWS. As Amazon Linux 2 is a close relative of RHEL 7 / CentOS 7, the user experience is also very close to these operating systems. All you need to learn is an extra command for enabling EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux). Best of all: the very same commands work both on x86 and Graviton2 (Arm/Aarch64) instances.

  • VI / VIM - Open File And Go To Specific Function or Line Number

    Vim go to a particular line or word in a file. Learn how to open a source code file at a specific line number or function name using vim / vi

  • Chmod 777: What Does It Really Mean? - Make Tech Easier

    You can often resolve Linux's file permissions error, by changing the permissions to "chmod 777." But what exactly does "777" mean?

Kernel: WireGuard, Dell and Oracle

  • WireGuard Brings Speed and Simplicity to VPN Technology

    VPN technology has become a critical part of our digital lives, serving a variety of purposes including securing wireless connections, resolving geographical limitations, reaching prohibited websites and protecting the privacy of sensitive data. However, the unfortunate reality is that many of the VPN protocols on the market today are comlex, slow, unstable and insecure. Luckily, the new, innovative Wireguard protocol has demonstrated significant promise in all of these areas - and has earned a place in the mainline Linux kernel as a result. This article will briefly explore VPN protocols and potential concerns when implementing a VPN, and will dive deeper into the unique benefits that Wireguard offers users. [...] With VPN technology becoming an increasingly important part of our online lives, selecting a VPN that uses a simple, efficient and secure tunneling protocol like Wireguard is highly beneficial. Because of its impressive performance and efficiency, Wireguard is run as a Linux kernel module (LKM) and is used by a wide array of VPN providers as a simpler, more secure alternative to OpenVPN and IPsec. We expect to see the use of Wireguard increase over the coming years as the Wireguard project continues to progress toward releasing a stable version of its innovative open-source VPN tunneling protocol.

  • Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux - Phoronix

    Beginning in Dell's 2021 laptop models they are providing hardware-based "privacy buttons" to disable microphone and camera support. In preparations for more Dell laptops coming to market with these buttons, a Dell privacy driver is being prepared for the Linux kernel. These new Dell privacy buttons are basically hardware kill switches for the microphone and web camera video stream. The Dell privacy driver sent out on Tuesday for the Linux kernel is about manipulating the relevant LEDs and tracking the status of the hardware-based controls where as the actual toggling of the audio/video support is handled by the hardware.

  • Multithreaded Struct Page Initialization

    During boot, the kernel needs to initialize all its page structures so they can be freed to the buddy allocator and put to good use. This became expensive as memory sizes grew into the terabytes, so in 2015 Linux got a new feature called deferred struct page initialization that brought the time down on NUMA machines. Instead of a single thread doing all the work, that thread only initialized a small subset of the pages early on, and then per-node threads did the rest later. This helped significantly on systems with many nodes, saving hundreds of seconds on a 24 TB server. However, it left some performance on the table for machines with many cores but not enough nodes to take full advantage of deferred init as it was initially implemented. One of the machines I tested had 2 nodes and 768 GB memory, and its pages took 1.7 seconds to be initialized, by far the largest component of the 4 seconds it took to boot the kernel.

Security Leftovers

  • Malicious npm Package Created Backdoor On Target Devices [Ed: So malware with back doors was served by Microsoft and GitHub]

    Another malicious npm package appeared on the official repository that created a backdoor on users’ computers. The package impersonated an otherwise legit package to fool users.

  • The entirely predictable problems with the Vulnonym naming scheme

    Security researchers increasingly give security vulnerabilities they discover a unique and memorable name and logo. Names (and cute logos) generate more exposure for the vulnerability and the researchers who found it. The Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (CERT/CC) believes this naming trend invokes “fear, uncertainty, and doubt for vendors, researchers, and the general public.” To address the situation, it has introduced Vulnonyms: a system for automatically naming vulnerabilities. What could possibly go wrong? Security vulnerabilities are often entered into the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database and assigned a CVE ID number. These numbers are in the format CVE-YEAR-NUMBER (e.g. CVE-2020-12345). These identifiers, unlike the names assigned by researchers, aren’t memorable.

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium and firefox), Fedora (nss), openSUSE (pacemaker), Red Hat (bind, binutils, bluez, cloud-init, container-tools:rhel8, cryptsetup, cups, curl, cyrus-imapd, cyrus-sasl, dovecot, dpdk, edk2, evolution, expat, file-roller, fontforge, freeradius:3.0, freerdp and vinagre, freetype, frr, gd, glibc, GNOME, gnome-software and fwupd, gnupg2, grafana, httpd:2.4, idm:DL1 and idm:client, kernel, kernel-rt, libarchive, libexif, libgcrypt, libldb, libpcap, librabbitmq, libreoffice, librsvg2, libsolv, libssh, libtiff, libvpx, libX11, libxml2, libxslt, mailman:2.1, mingw-expat, nodejs:12, oddjob, oniguruma, opensc, openssl, openwsman, pcre2, pki-core:10.6 and pki-deps:10.6, poppler, prometheus-jmx-exporter, python-pip, python27:2.7, python3, python38:3.8, qt5-qtbase and qt5-qtwebsockets, resource-agents, SDL, spamassassin, sqlite, squid:4, subversion:1.10, sysstat, systemd, targetcli, tcpdump, thunderbird, varnish:6, vim, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), SUSE (apache-commons-httpclient, gnome-settings-daemon, gnome-shell, kernel, libvirt, opensc, ovmf, python, rmt-server, and sane-backends), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, gdm3, libytnef, python-cryptography, and spice-vdagent).

  • 9 Cyber Disaster-Recovery Planning Tips...

    This year has been the ultimate test of business resilience, and if anything is now clear, it's this: It's time for security pros...

Linux and LibreOffice Migration at Eyüpsultan Municipality in Turkey

Many companies, non-profits, schools and other organisations around the world have switched to LibreOffice to avoid vendor lock-in and get back full control over their data. The Eyüpsultan Municipality reported from their migration to Linux and LibreOffice in recent years, which started in 2015 Read more

The November 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the November 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Could Microsoft Be Looking To Linux For The Next Version Of Windows? * Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell * GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Snubbi * ms_meme's Nook: All My Exes Live In Linux * Repo Review: Stretchly Break Time Reminder * The Document Foundation Calls On Apache OpenOffice To Work Together * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Skinny Beef Enchilada Pie * And much more inside! This month’s cover features a royalty free image from Pixabay. Download the PDF (9.3 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-11.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (5.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

