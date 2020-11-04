Security Leftovers
Malicious npm Package Created Backdoor On Target Devices [Ed: So malware with back doors was served by Microsoft and GitHub]
Another malicious npm package appeared on the official repository that created a backdoor on users’ computers. The package impersonated an otherwise legit package to fool users.
The entirely predictable problems with the Vulnonym naming scheme
Security researchers increasingly give security vulnerabilities they discover a unique and memorable name and logo. Names (and cute logos) generate more exposure for the vulnerability and the researchers who found it. The Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (CERT/CC) believes this naming trend invokes “fear, uncertainty, and doubt for vendors, researchers, and the general public.” To address the situation, it has introduced Vulnonyms: a system for automatically naming vulnerabilities. What could possibly go wrong?
Security vulnerabilities are often entered into the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database and assigned a CVE ID number. These numbers are in the format CVE-YEAR-NUMBER (e.g. CVE-2020-12345). These identifiers, unlike the names assigned by researchers, aren’t memorable.
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium and firefox), Fedora (nss), openSUSE (pacemaker), Red Hat (bind, binutils, bluez, cloud-init, container-tools:rhel8, cryptsetup, cups, curl, cyrus-imapd, cyrus-sasl, dovecot, dpdk, edk2, evolution, expat, file-roller, fontforge, freeradius:3.0, freerdp and vinagre, freetype, frr, gd, glibc, GNOME, gnome-software and fwupd, gnupg2, grafana, httpd:2.4, idm:DL1 and idm:client, kernel, kernel-rt, libarchive, libexif, libgcrypt, libldb, libpcap, librabbitmq, libreoffice, librsvg2, libsolv, libssh, libtiff, libvpx, libX11, libxml2, libxslt, mailman:2.1, mingw-expat, nodejs:12, oddjob, oniguruma, opensc, openssl, openwsman, pcre2, pki-core:10.6 and pki-deps:10.6, poppler, prometheus-jmx-exporter, python-pip, python27:2.7, python3, python38:3.8, qt5-qtbase and qt5-qtwebsockets, resource-agents, SDL, spamassassin, sqlite, squid:4, subversion:1.10, sysstat, systemd, targetcli, tcpdump, thunderbird, varnish:6, vim, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), SUSE (apache-commons-httpclient, gnome-settings-daemon, gnome-shell, kernel, libvirt, opensc, ovmf, python, rmt-server, and sane-backends), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, gdm3, libytnef, python-cryptography, and spice-vdagent).
9 Cyber Disaster-Recovery Planning Tips...
This year has been the ultimate test of business resilience, and if anything is now clear, it's this: It's time for security pros...
