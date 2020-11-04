Kernel: WireGuard, Dell and Oracle
WireGuard Brings Speed and Simplicity to VPN Technology
VPN technology has become a critical part of our digital lives, serving a variety of purposes including securing wireless connections, resolving geographical limitations, reaching prohibited websites and protecting the privacy of sensitive data. However, the unfortunate reality is that many of the VPN protocols on the market today are comlex, slow, unstable and insecure. Luckily, the new, innovative Wireguard protocol has demonstrated significant promise in all of these areas - and has earned a place in the mainline Linux kernel as a result. This article will briefly explore VPN protocols and potential concerns when implementing a VPN, and will dive deeper into the unique benefits that Wireguard offers users.
[...]
With VPN technology becoming an increasingly important part of our online lives, selecting a VPN that uses a simple, efficient and secure tunneling protocol like Wireguard is highly beneficial. Because of its impressive performance and efficiency, Wireguard is run as a Linux kernel module (LKM) and is used by a wide array of VPN providers as a simpler, more secure alternative to OpenVPN and IPsec. We expect to see the use of Wireguard increase over the coming years as the Wireguard project continues to progress toward releasing a stable version of its innovative open-source VPN tunneling protocol.
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux - Phoronix
Beginning in Dell's 2021 laptop models they are providing hardware-based "privacy buttons" to disable microphone and camera support. In preparations for more Dell laptops coming to market with these buttons, a Dell privacy driver is being prepared for the Linux kernel.
These new Dell privacy buttons are basically hardware kill switches for the microphone and web camera video stream. The Dell privacy driver sent out on Tuesday for the Linux kernel is about manipulating the relevant LEDs and tracking the status of the hardware-based controls where as the actual toggling of the audio/video support is handled by the hardware.
Multithreaded Struct Page Initialization
During boot, the kernel needs to initialize all its page structures so they can be freed to the buddy allocator and put to good use. This became expensive as memory sizes grew into the terabytes, so in 2015 Linux got a new feature called deferred struct page initialization that brought the time down on NUMA machines. Instead of a single thread doing all the work, that thread only initialized a small subset of the pages early on, and then per-node threads did the rest later.
This helped significantly on systems with many nodes, saving hundreds of seconds on a 24 TB server. However, it left some performance on the table for machines with many cores but not enough nodes to take full advantage of deferred init as it was initially implemented. One of the machines I tested had 2 nodes and 768 GB memory, and its pages took 1.7 seconds to be initialized, by far the largest component of the 4 seconds it took to boot the kernel.
Security Leftovers
Linux and LibreOffice Migration at Eyüpsultan Municipality in Turkey
Many companies, non-profits, schools and other organisations around the world have switched to LibreOffice to avoid vendor lock-in and get back full control over their data. The Eyüpsultan Municipality reported from their migration to Linux and LibreOffice in recent years, which started in 2015
The November 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the November 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Could Microsoft Be Looking To Linux For The Next Version Of Windows? * Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell * GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Snubbi * ms_meme's Nook: All My Exes Live In Linux * Repo Review: Stretchly Break Time Reminder * The Document Foundation Calls On Apache OpenOffice To Work Together * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Skinny Beef Enchilada Pie * And much more inside! This month’s cover features a royalty free image from Pixabay. Download the PDF (9.3 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-11.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (5.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
