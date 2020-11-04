today's howtos
Ridiculously big “files” | Richard WM Jones
In the last post I showed how you can combine nbdfuse with nbdkit's RAM disk to mount a RAM disk as a local file. In a talk I gave at FOSDEM last year I described creating these absurdly large RAM-backed filesystems and you can do the same thing now to create ridiculously big "files".
FUSE mounting on top of a file | Richard WM Jones
Our tool nbdfuse lets you mount an NBD block device as a file, using Linux FUSE. For example you could create a directory with a single file in it (called nbd) which contains the contents of the NBD export...
jmtd → log → Amiga mouse pointer
I've started struggling to see my mouse pointer on my desktop. I probably need to take an eye test and possibly buy some new glasses. In the meantime, I've changed my mouse pointer to something larger and more colourful: The Amiga Workbench 1.3 mouse pointer that I grew up with, but scaled up to 128x128 pixels (from 16x16, I think)
Create and extract a TAR GZ archive in Linux - PragmaticLinux
When working with Linux, sooner or later you encounter TAR GZ archives. This is a file with the tar.gz extension. A TAR GZ archive packs multiple files, including those in subdirectories, into one large archive file and compresses its contents. Think of TAR GZ archives as the Linux version of ZIP archives, with the latter one being more common on MS Windows. This article teaches you how to create and extract a TAR GZ archive in the Linux terminal. We’ll use the tar program for this.
Stepping Through Text with Regular Expressions
Anyone who deals with text has reason to learn a bit about regular expressions—which represent the "re" in the name of the popular grep command—in order to search through text. However, it's another whole level of mastery to parse lines with regular expressions, extracting and classifying the relevant parts of a larger text. This article shows you a few tools that help you use regular expressions at this higher level.
We'll explore ways to break a line into separate strings and extract multiple strings that match a single regular expression. We'll loop over these strings and see how to store them in convenient data structures. And at the end, we'll peek at lookahead, which is a way to match without really matching.
Although I’ll explain each regular expression and function I use, you should already have a basic understanding of regular expressions before reading the article. Introductions are easy to find both online and in many published books.
Because Python is extremely popular and has rich, powerful implementations of regular expressions, I'll write examples in version 3.7 of that language. But all modern languages support regular expressions, so the techniques I show here can be used in just about any language you're likely to come across. This article shows how to extract multiple strings that match the criteria you specify through the Python findall function.
tree command limit depth for recusive directory list
tree -L 2 -u -g -p -d
sometimes I need list from path with max limit for recursive depth directory listing
Compiz like magic lamp or genie window effect in Gnome - LinuxH2O
A quick guide on how to enable Compiz like magic lamp or genie window effect in the Gnome desktop environment. So this guide is for all the distributions that use Gnome.
Gnome is one of the most popular desktop environment. This why Ubuntu dropped its iconic Unity desktop environment and now it uses Gnome as its default. Gnome has many rich features and one of them allows you to install extensions to enhance functionality. I will be using one such extension to enable the famous lamp or genie window effect in my Linux distribution.
For the demonstration, I am using the latest Ubuntu 20.10 but you are free to use any distribution as long as it is using Gnome DE.
Kernel: WireGuard, Dell and Oracle
Security Leftovers
Linux and LibreOffice Migration at Eyüpsultan Municipality in Turkey
Many companies, non-profits, schools and other organisations around the world have switched to LibreOffice to avoid vendor lock-in and get back full control over their data. The Eyüpsultan Municipality reported from their migration to Linux and LibreOffice in recent years, which started in 2015
The November 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the November 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Could Microsoft Be Looking To Linux For The Next Version Of Windows? * Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell * GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Snubbi * ms_meme's Nook: All My Exes Live In Linux * Repo Review: Stretchly Break Time Reminder * The Document Foundation Calls On Apache OpenOffice To Work Together * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Skinny Beef Enchilada Pie * And much more inside! This month’s cover features a royalty free image from Pixabay. Download the PDF (9.3 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-11.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (5.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
