Graphics: Intel, AMD, and Ray Tracing Support
Intel's Initial Graphics Updates For Linux 5.11: More DG1, Integer Scaling, Async Flips - Phoronix
There's still more than one month to go until the Linux 5.11 merge window kicks off but Intel open-source developers have already submitted their initial batch of kernel graphics driver updates to DRM-Next.
For this next kernel cycle that will also mark being the first stable Linux kernel update of 2021, Intel has a lot of exciting open-source graphics updates. There continues to be a lot of enablement work around their discrete graphics efforts (currently, DG1), integer scaling support for helping pixel art games and similar content, and enabling asynchronous page flipping at long last for Intel Gen9 graphics and newer.
AMD Adds Secure Video Playback To Their Open-Source Linux Driver - Phoronix
In addition to Mesa 20.3 seeing RadeonSI support for EGL protected surfaces backed by the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver with Trusted Memory Zone support, AMD's graphics driver developers have now added support for secure/protected video acceleration playback to their Mesa driver code.
To the Gallium3D video acceleration state tracker is now support for "secure" video playback with AMD's Gallium3D driver (RadeonSI) for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) interface -- the predominant video acceleration interface on Linux by the Intel and Radeon graphics stacks.
Radeon RX 6000: Linux Ray Tracing Support? - YouTube
How's day 1 Linux support looking for the Radeon RX 6000 series? More importantly, what's the deal with ray tracing? Will Rage Mode work?
