  • C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11 - Phoronix

    With C++20 one of the major features added is that of modules as a modern alternative to that of conventional C++ header files for packages. The C++20 modules code for the GNU Compiler Collection that has been in the works for several years is now under review and could potentially still land for the GCC 11 release next year.

    [...]

    Some features of C++20 modules are not yet implemented around private module fragments, complete type (in)visibility, and more, but he is hoping to address the most significant shortcomings still in time for stage one (the current GCC 11 feature development). The code so far has been tested in Linux x86_64 / AArch64 / POWER, among other targets. 

    •   

  • What is new in the Qt Marketplace - Autumn 2020 Update

    TreeView is a QML type to display data from any QAbstractItemModel. It extends TableView with expandable and collapsable nodes, which can be used in either a list or table mode. The former lets the user navigate up and down like in the list, but the left and right arrow keys will expand or collapse the nodes. The latter mode lets the user navigate between the columns as well using the left and right arrow keys.

    Several convenience methods are available to map the model index with the item index in the view. Custom delegates can be created, but it is possible to customize the view delegate with several style hints. Row background and foreground colors, alternate background colors, text font, and collapsed/expanded icons can be easily changed without writing a new delegate. 

    •   

  • Qt Installer Framework 4.0 Released

    We are proud to announce that Qt Installer Framework 4.0 has been released. At the same time, we have released Qt Online Installer and Qt Maintenance tool 4.0, which have been updated to use the new IFW version as well. 

    •   

  • The world needs women who code | Enable Sysadmin

    How can we motivate more women to get into the technology field?

    [...]

    I was always curious about how things work. I remember, when I was first introduced to Facebook, I thought, "This thing is amazing, but how does it work? I wonder if I can build something like this?"

    This curiosity quickly led me to the world of coding, which was one of the best things that ever happened to me. I started with the C language, and it was really tough for me as it was my first time ever even seeing code. After a year, I got comfortable with things, and I learned all the concepts but hadn’t put them into action. So I moved onto what eventually became my favorite programming language—Python. It has been approximately three years, and I still use Python, though I still have a lot of things to learn about it.

    •  

  • Women in Tech: "It is essential that more women get a foothold in the tech industry" - JAXenter

    Women are underrepresented in the tech sector —myth or reality? Three years ago, we launched a diversity series aimed at bringing the most inspirational and powerful women in the tech scene to your attention. Today, we’d like you to meet Daniela Valero, Senior Engineer Experience Technology at Publicis Sapient.

  • What does a transformer? - Vincent Lequertier's blog

    Transformers have revolutionized Natural Language Processing by reducing the time required to train the models compared Recurrent Neural Networks. Because they are not sequential, attention-based models can process words in parallel, which is a major speed improvements. This allows the model to scale better, both in term of parameters and dataset size. This is also useful for interpretability, because attention weights allow one to easily understand the part of the input which contributed to the most to the predictions.

    •  

  • COBOL Is Our Friend: Don’t Believe The Common Misconceptions

    You’ve probably seen more headlines about COBOL this year than in the last 20 years. It started at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak when a U.S. governor went on television asking for COBOL programmers to fix the state’s overwhelmed unemployment insurance systems.

    As it turns out, COBOL — the programming language for the back-end mainframe — was not the source of the problem. It was a front-end issue: the inability to scale completion of Java-based website forms in such dramatic numbers. But that didn’t stop self-serving critics from continuing to lambast the government (states and federal) for continuing to run vital systems using an “ancient” programming language.

    It is ironic that this volley of false criticism was happening as the mainframe and the COBOL language were achieving one of their greatest feats: handling a huge increase in transactions, previously completed with cash, that were forced to be handled online or with credit cards as the world sheltered or sought touch-free activities. And they accomplished this without a hitch.

    So, as we look ahead to the next phase of increased dependence on the mainframe platform, it would be proper and valuable to dispel some common misconceptions about the programming language that fuels it.

    •  

  • 4 Cobol Misconceptions and My #5

    This article in Forbes identifies four misconceptions that have harmed Cobol’s reputation but also continues the misconception that Cobol is just a mainframe language when in reality companies such as Micro Focus have made Cobol available on Windows and Unix. The language created by Grace Murray Hopper to make computers easier for normal people to program lives on – as well it should!

    •  

  • Now and Then: Programming Languages to Shake up the Mix?

    Back in September 2013 we carried an article showcasing 11 newfangled programming languages, each of which sought to approach programming in a fresh, modern way. The languages are: Dart, Julia, Clojure, Haxe, Fantom, OpenCL, Elixir, Go, Rust, Ceylon, and Harlan.

    We acknowledged that it was unlikely many of the 11 newfangled languages would displace the established languages, but noted that a few could become mainstream.

    What happened to these 11 programming languages? Have they become central to the development of open source software, have they stayed on the fringes, or are they only remembered like fingerprints on an abandoned handrail?

  • Streamline your JavaScript code with top-level await | Opensource.com

    Prevent your JavaScript code from getting hung up or returning errors while waiting for external resources or long-running processes.

  • Caching in Python Using the LRU Cache Strategy – Real Python

    Caching is an essential optimization technique. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to use Python's @lru_cache decorator to cache the results of your functions using the LRU cache strategy. This is a powerful technique you can use to leverage the power of caching in your implementations.

  • Gradient Descent in Python: Implementation and Theory

    This tutorial is an introduction to a simple optimization technique called gradient descent, which has seen major application in state-of-the-art machine learning models.

    We'll develop a general purpose routine to implement gradient descent and apply it to solve different problems, including classification via supervised learning.

    In this process, we'll gain an insight into the working of this algorithm and study the effect of various hyper-parameters on its performance. We'll also go over batch and stochastic gradient descent variants as examples.

  • Python 3.10.0a2 is now available for testing

    Python 3.10 is still in development. This releasee, 3.10.0a2 is the second of six planned alpha releases.
    Alpha releases are intended to make it easier to test the current state of new features and bug fixes and to test the release process.
    During the alpha phase, features may be added up until the start of the beta phase (2021-05-03) and, if necessary, may be modified or deleted up until the release candidate phase (2021-10-04). Please keep in mind that this is a preview release and its use is not recommended for production environments.

  • ABlog v0.10.12 released

    ABlog v0.10 is released with the main focus being to support the latest version of Sphinx as well as Python 3 only support.

    Ablog V0.9.X will no longer be supported as Python 2 comes to an end in a few months and it is time people upgraded.

Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec

Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard. Read more

today's howtos

  • GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name

    I haven't been to some of my favorite sites for a while, having other events that were keeping me busy - you know, Life. However, I happened to go to one of my favorite GIMP sites the other day - GIMP Learn. I know I can always find something new to learn, and that day was no exception. One of the most talented people on the site, a lady named Pat625, had posted a fine tutorial a while back, and I was just now able to go through it. The actual tutorial is here, and it is wonderful, so I thought I'd share it with you. Create a new file, 1,000 px X 1,000 px, with a white background. Using the guides you can pull from the left-side and top rulers, place them at 500 px. If you will check the bar at the bottom of your window, you will see "Add Guide" and it will show you when your guide is at 500 px. Your canvas will look like this:

  • How to install Netbeans 12 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Netbeans 12 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • How to install FreeCAD in Ubuntu 20.04

    Today we are looking at how to install FreeCAD in Ubuntu 20.04. The process is rather easy as you can see in the video tutorial. A person opens a terminal and runs the command below in it. Enjoy!

  • How to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Things To Remember Before Upgrading Production Server

    Server security is the topmost priority for every system administrator. Besides having third-party security tools like Firewall, DDoS protection, etc. it is extremely important to keep every piece of code up-to-date on your production server. When your application is in production, upgrading it is riskier. If your server is powered by Linux, Linux distributions keep releasing new versions every now and then. Each major release contains bug fixes, security updates, and new tools. Upgrading a production server without any preparation is a big mistake. An unprepared upgrade can cause permanent data loss, poor server performance, and customer loss. In this article, I will list some important steps to take before initiating a server upgrade.

  • Inserting content in the middle of a Jekyll post

    Do you wish to insert content (such as advertisement or a link) right in the middle of the Jekyll page? We can do that by using the content as an array and a forloop. Here is how.

Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux

  • Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell

    The game mechanics resemble the first Castlevania, but much more difficult. And, despite all its positive aspects, it seems that the game's creators put an insane difficulty just to artificially lengthen its duration. Other than that, the mechanics are bad. The character does an automatic animation when performing a sequence of three sword attacks. Now, if you need to jump, it won't happen, because the character will be locked in the animation sequence. And, as the game is very dynamic, it will kill Bathorin many times. But, as he already died, it doesn't stop the game from continuing. The character just respawns at the nearest check-point. Yes, the game has this flaw. There is no way to save anywhere you want, but only at check-points, which can be very frustrating, depending on the stage you are in. Other than that, when striking with the sword, the character advances one step for each sequence of three sword hits. In abyss edges, or with nearby traps (and the game has many), this can kill the character easily.

  • Money for the Vultures is finished with the final DLC for Desperados III | GamingOnLinux

    The fantastic tactics game from Mimimi Games is finished, with the final Money for the Vultures now available for Desperados III allowing you visit a location from previous games. Desperados III: Money for the Vultures - Part 3: Once More With Feeling (what a mouthful!) brings the Season Pass to a conclusion and leads the gang back to "Eagles Nest", the legendary bandit fortress in the middle of the desert. This area, they say, is bigger and looks better than it ever has in Desperados and a fitting location to end Money for the Vultures. Looks like a whole lot of fun to sneak through.

  • Unity Technologies committed to supporting the Linux Editor for the Unity game engine | GamingOnLinux

    While Unity itself has long supported producing Linux builds of games and applications built with it, the actual Editor for Linux is still not fully supported - but that will change. To be clear, there is a Linux version of the Unity Editor right now and that's been a thing since 2015 in experimental form. Back in April 2019 they announced that the Linux Editor would be moving from experimental into preview, meaning it was on the road to a full release. Later in May 2019, Unity then actually properly announced the Unity Editor for Linux with a planned release date with Unity 2019.3. Sadly it didn't happen when expected, it was delayed with no exact date other than 2020 which they're now announcing again they're not going to hit. In a forum post going into more detail, the good news is that Unity appear to be firmly committed to bringing the Unity Editor for Linux into official status.

  • DualSense Controller on Linux: Works Well with Some Limitations - Boiling Steam

    Do you ever get that impulse to buy that new, shiny electronic device on a whim? Just get in the car and drive the fifteen or thirty minutes to get to Walmart or Best Buy and buy it, without waiting the two or three days when ordering online? You know where this is going. After learning that Sony’s new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 has been released prior to the console itself, and discovering that it’s compatible with devices other than Sony’s own, I immediately went to my local Target store after getting an oil change for my car. Heh… the amount of time that you spend at the electronics department, viewing every sort of gadget that the store has. It’s everybody’s little toy store. That shot of endorphins that spike to your head after buying the device, taking it home, and unboxing it for the first time. And taking pictures of it for the sake of review, like this one.

Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020

It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. ' Read more

