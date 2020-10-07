Programming Leftovers
-
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11 - Phoronix
With C++20 one of the major features added is that of modules as a modern alternative to that of conventional C++ header files for packages. The C++20 modules code for the GNU Compiler Collection that has been in the works for several years is now under review and could potentially still land for the GCC 11 release next year.
[...]
Some features of C++20 modules are not yet implemented around private module fragments, complete type (in)visibility, and more, but he is hoping to address the most significant shortcomings still in time for stage one (the current GCC 11 feature development). The code so far has been tested in Linux x86_64 / AArch64 / POWER, among other targets.
-
What is new in the Qt Marketplace - Autumn 2020 Update
TreeView is a QML type to display data from any QAbstractItemModel. It extends TableView with expandable and collapsable nodes, which can be used in either a list or table mode. The former lets the user navigate up and down like in the list, but the left and right arrow keys will expand or collapse the nodes. The latter mode lets the user navigate between the columns as well using the left and right arrow keys.
Several convenience methods are available to map the model index with the item index in the view. Custom delegates can be created, but it is possible to customize the view delegate with several style hints. Row background and foreground colors, alternate background colors, text font, and collapsed/expanded icons can be easily changed without writing a new delegate.
-
Qt Installer Framework 4.0 Released
We are proud to announce that Qt Installer Framework 4.0 has been released. At the same time, we have released Qt Online Installer and Qt Maintenance tool 4.0, which have been updated to use the new IFW version as well.
-
The world needs women who code | Enable Sysadmin
How can we motivate more women to get into the technology field?
[...]
I was always curious about how things work. I remember, when I was first introduced to Facebook, I thought, "This thing is amazing, but how does it work? I wonder if I can build something like this?"
This curiosity quickly led me to the world of coding, which was one of the best things that ever happened to me. I started with the C language, and it was really tough for me as it was my first time ever even seeing code. After a year, I got comfortable with things, and I learned all the concepts but hadn’t put them into action. So I moved onto what eventually became my favorite programming language—Python. It has been approximately three years, and I still use Python, though I still have a lot of things to learn about it.
-
Women in Tech: "It is essential that more women get a foothold in the tech industry" - JAXenter
Women are underrepresented in the tech sector —myth or reality? Three years ago, we launched a diversity series aimed at bringing the most inspirational and powerful women in the tech scene to your attention. Today, we’d like you to meet Daniela Valero, Senior Engineer Experience Technology at Publicis Sapient.
-
What does a transformer? - Vincent Lequertier's blog
Transformers have revolutionized Natural Language Processing by reducing the time required to train the models compared Recurrent Neural Networks. Because they are not sequential, attention-based models can process words in parallel, which is a major speed improvements. This allows the model to scale better, both in term of parameters and dataset size. This is also useful for interpretability, because attention weights allow one to easily understand the part of the input which contributed to the most to the predictions.
-
COBOL Is Our Friend: Don’t Believe The Common Misconceptions
You’ve probably seen more headlines about COBOL this year than in the last 20 years. It started at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak when a U.S. governor went on television asking for COBOL programmers to fix the state’s overwhelmed unemployment insurance systems.
As it turns out, COBOL — the programming language for the back-end mainframe — was not the source of the problem. It was a front-end issue: the inability to scale completion of Java-based website forms in such dramatic numbers. But that didn’t stop self-serving critics from continuing to lambast the government (states and federal) for continuing to run vital systems using an “ancient” programming language.
It is ironic that this volley of false criticism was happening as the mainframe and the COBOL language were achieving one of their greatest feats: handling a huge increase in transactions, previously completed with cash, that were forced to be handled online or with credit cards as the world sheltered or sought touch-free activities. And they accomplished this without a hitch.
So, as we look ahead to the next phase of increased dependence on the mainframe platform, it would be proper and valuable to dispel some common misconceptions about the programming language that fuels it.
-
4 Cobol Misconceptions and My #5
This article in Forbes identifies four misconceptions that have harmed Cobol’s reputation but also continues the misconception that Cobol is just a mainframe language when in reality companies such as Micro Focus have made Cobol available on Windows and Unix. The language created by Grace Murray Hopper to make computers easier for normal people to program lives on – as well it should!
-
Now and Then: Programming Languages to Shake up the Mix?
Back in September 2013 we carried an article showcasing 11 newfangled programming languages, each of which sought to approach programming in a fresh, modern way. The languages are: Dart, Julia, Clojure, Haxe, Fantom, OpenCL, Elixir, Go, Rust, Ceylon, and Harlan.
We acknowledged that it was unlikely many of the 11 newfangled languages would displace the established languages, but noted that a few could become mainstream.
What happened to these 11 programming languages? Have they become central to the development of open source software, have they stayed on the fringes, or are they only remembered like fingerprints on an abandoned handrail?
-
Streamline your JavaScript code with top-level await | Opensource.com
Prevent your JavaScript code from getting hung up or returning errors while waiting for external resources or long-running processes.
-
Caching in Python Using the LRU Cache Strategy – Real Python
Caching is an essential optimization technique. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to use Python's @lru_cache decorator to cache the results of your functions using the LRU cache strategy. This is a powerful technique you can use to leverage the power of caching in your implementations.
-
Gradient Descent in Python: Implementation and Theory
This tutorial is an introduction to a simple optimization technique called gradient descent, which has seen major application in state-of-the-art machine learning models.
We'll develop a general purpose routine to implement gradient descent and apply it to solve different problems, including classification via supervised learning.
In this process, we'll gain an insight into the working of this algorithm and study the effect of various hyper-parameters on its performance. We'll also go over batch and stochastic gradient descent variants as examples.
-
Python 3.10.0a2 is now available for testing
Python 3.10 is still in development. This releasee, 3.10.0a2 is the second of six planned alpha releases.
Alpha releases are intended to make it easier to test the current state of new features and bug fixes and to test the release process.
During the alpha phase, features may be added up until the start of the beta phase (2021-05-03) and, if necessary, may be modified or deleted up until the release candidate phase (2021-10-04). Please keep in mind that this is a preview release and its use is not recommended for production environments.
-
ABlog v0.10.12 released
ABlog v0.10 is released with the main focus being to support the latest version of Sphinx as well as Python 3 only support.
Ablog V0.9.X will no longer be supported as Python 2 comes to an end in a few months and it is time people upgraded.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 836 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec
Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard.
today's howtos
Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux
Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020
It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. '
Recent comments
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago