Devices: Librem 5, RISC-V, ICOP
The Librem 5 Mass Production Shipping FAQ – Purism
It’s time! We can’t tell you how excited we are that we will start shipping the Librem 5 mass production version mid-to-late November! Right now we are finishing up our extensive quality control steps and fulfillment procedures so that we can start shipping the revolutionary Librem 5 phone.
This is all very exciting, but the main thing most people want to know is: when will I get mine? In this post we will talk about all of the factors around Librem 5 mass production shipping and how we plan to get through the massive backlog of orders with demand increasing daily.
Telink TLSR9 Wireless Audio & IoT RISC-V SoC integrates RISC-V DSP/SIMD P-extension
At the end of last month, there was a lot of buzz about Bouffalo BL602, one of the first RISC-V SoC with built-in wireless connectivity, namely WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.
We should expect more and more of those types of solutions, and Telink & Andes jointly introduced TLSR9-series of wireless audio chips for hearables, wearables, and other high-performance IoT applications. The chips are powered by an Andes D25F RISC-V 5-stage core that happens to be the first core to integrate RISC-V DSP/SIMD P-extension and offer Bluetooth 5.2, Zigbee 3.0, HomeKit, 6LoWPAN, Thread, and/or 2.4 GHz proprietary protocol.
SBC runs on a Vortex86EX2 SoC with a split personality
ICOP’s Linux-ready, 2.4W “VEX2-6415” SBC features DM&P’s x86-based dual-core Vortex86EX2, which enables two OSes to run at once. The SBC offers dual LAN ports, dual mini-PCIe interfaces with SIM, and -40 to 85°C support.
Taiwan-based ICOP, which primarily manufactures embedded boards and systems based on x86 CPUs from its sister company DM&P Group, has announced an SBC that showcases DM&P’s Vortex86EX2. Designed for IoT, automation, and other space-limited embedded applications, the 100 x 66mm VEX2-6415 follows ICOP’s 3.5-inch VEX2-6427 and PC/104 form-factor VEX2-6454 SBCs, which the company announced in conjunction with DM&P’s Vortex86EX (VEX2) announcement back in Feb. 2019. DM&P also offers an official VEX2‐6890 evaluation board for the SoC.
Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec
Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard.
today's howtos
Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux
Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020
It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. '
Librem 5 Linux phone mass production begins, shipments start mid-November