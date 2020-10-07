today's leftovers
-
Debian KDE/Plasma Status 2020-11-04 | There and back again
About a month worth of updates on KDE/Plasma in Debian has accumulated, so here we go. The highlights are: Plasma 5.19.5 based on Qt 5.15 is in Debian/experimental and hopefully soon in Debian/unstable, and my own builds at OBS have been updated to Plasma 5.20.2, Frameworks 5.75, Apps 20.08.2.
[...]
The packages in Debian/experimental are at the most current state, 5.19.5. We have waited with the upload to unstable until the Qt 5.15 transition is over, but hope to upload to unstable rather soon. After the upload is done, we will work on getting 5.20 into unstable.
My aim is to get the most recent version of Plasma 5.20 into Debian Bullseye, so we need to do that before the freeze early next year. Let us hope for the best.
-
OpenStack Charms 20.10 – Victoria, OVN, CNTT and more | Ubuntu
OpenStack Charms 20.10 brings OpenStack Victoria on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (via Cloud Archive) and Ubuntu 20.10 with full support from Canonical until April 2020. Victoria is the 22nd release of OpenStack which comes with many interesting features of its own, including solutions for complex networking scenarios.
Neutron now provides its metadata service over IPv6 networks which means that users can access it without a configuration drive in IPv6-only networks. Neutron has also added support for flat networks for Distributed Virtual Routers (DVR), Floating IP port forwarding for the OVN backend, and router availability zones in OVN.
Octavia load balancer pools now support version two of the PROXY protocol. This allows one to pass client information to member servers when using TCP protocols. PROXYv2 improves the performance of establishing new connections using the PROXY protocol to member servers, especially when the listener is using IPv6.
In order to upgrade your Charmed OpenStack environment to OpenStack Victoria, refer to the instructions in the official documentation.
For more information about OpenStack Victoria, refer to the official release notes.
-
Deploying Kubeflow everywhere: desktop, edge, and IoT devices
Kubeflow, the ML toolkit on K8s, now fits on your desktop and edge devices!
[...]
Unfortunately, this notable accomplishment also has a downside. Deploying Kubeflow on your laptop or edge device has become impractical.
The very minimum memory necessary to deploy the full Kubeflow bundle is 12Gb of RAM.
On top of that, it is Linux-based. This means that on Windows and macOS you need to allocate 12+ Gb of memory to a Linux VM.
Last time I tried, my 16Gb of RAM MacBook Pro did not like the idea.
-
Ubuntu 20.10: What’s new?
-
Google fixes two Chrome zero-days, offers little detail about flaws
Two zero-day bugs in Google's Chrome browser, both of which were being exploited in the wild, have been fixed, according to the company's Project Zero technical lead Ben Hawkes.
-
Skim: Makes The Best Fuzzy Finder Even Better - YouTube
Today we're checking out a reimplementation of fzf fuzzy finder that you're probably familiar with and unsurprisingly written in Rust called skim, and it's not just a simple write it in rust to make it faster, actually adds in some really interesting and useful features.
-
mintCast 347 – For the Halibut – mintCast
First up, in our Wanderings, I pop a kernel, Bo gets refreshed, Josh keeps his chameleon alive, Tony Hughes becomes a hermit, Moss bites into another distro, Joe gets it HANDled, and Tony Watts does the upgrade dance
Then, in our news, Linux Mint gives us an update, Ubuntu and Fedora both get released, XDA has a phone now, and Microsoft Edges into the Linux browser market
In security, Chromium blocks annoyances and fixes a font rendering flaw, and WordPress fixes some bad ones
-
Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in October 2020 [Ed: One to nine all GNU/Linux]
Bigstep had the most reliable hosting company site in October 2020. Both Bigstep and Hosting Plus responded to all of Netcraft's requests in October, but a faster average connection time gives Bigstep the edge. Bigstep offers "bare metal" cloud hosting to provide the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization, and has now appeared in the top 10 for four consecutive months.
Second place goes to Hosting Plus. The Chile-based hosting provider offers domain registration and SSL certificates, with VPS and dedicated server options for hosting, and hosting plans designed specifically for WordPress and ecommerce sites. This is the second time that Hosting Plus has appeared in the top 10.
Choopa.com appears in third place, with a single failed request and the fastest average connection time on the table for October. Choopa.com offers cloud hosting, dedicated hosting and colocation in its own primary facility in Piscataway, New Jersey as well as smaller facilities in Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 812 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec
Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard.
today's howtos
Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux
Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020
It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. '
Recent comments
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago