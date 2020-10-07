Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of November 2020 10:59:39 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Debian KDE/Plasma Status 2020-11-04 | There and back again

    About a month worth of updates on KDE/Plasma in Debian has accumulated, so here we go. The highlights are: Plasma 5.19.5 based on Qt 5.15 is in Debian/experimental and hopefully soon in Debian/unstable, and my own builds at OBS have been updated to Plasma 5.20.2, Frameworks 5.75, Apps 20.08.2.

    [...]

    The packages in Debian/experimental are at the most current state, 5.19.5. We have waited with the upload to unstable until the Qt 5.15 transition is over, but hope to upload to unstable rather soon. After the upload is done, we will work on getting 5.20 into unstable.

    My aim is to get the most recent version of Plasma 5.20 into Debian Bullseye, so we need to do that before the freeze early next year. Let us hope for the best.

  • OpenStack Charms 20.10 – Victoria, OVN, CNTT and more | Ubuntu

    OpenStack Charms 20.10 brings OpenStack Victoria on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (via Cloud Archive) and Ubuntu 20.10 with full support from Canonical until April 2020. Victoria is the 22nd release of OpenStack which comes with many interesting features of its own, including solutions for complex networking scenarios.

    Neutron now provides its metadata service over IPv6 networks which means that users can access it without a configuration drive in IPv6-only networks. Neutron has also added support for flat networks for Distributed Virtual Routers (DVR), Floating IP port forwarding for the OVN backend, and router availability zones in OVN.

    Octavia load balancer pools now support version two of the PROXY protocol. This allows one to pass client information to member servers when using TCP protocols. PROXYv2 improves the performance of establishing new connections using the PROXY protocol to member servers, especially when the listener is using IPv6.

    In order to upgrade your Charmed OpenStack environment to OpenStack Victoria, refer to the instructions in the official documentation.

    For more information about OpenStack Victoria, refer to the official release notes.

  • Deploying Kubeflow everywhere: desktop, edge, and IoT devices

    Kubeflow, the ML toolkit on K8s, now fits on your desktop and edge devices!

    [...]

    Unfortunately, this notable accomplishment also has a downside. Deploying Kubeflow on your laptop or edge device has become impractical.

    The very minimum memory necessary to deploy the full Kubeflow bundle is 12Gb of RAM.

    On top of that, it is Linux-based. This means that on Windows and macOS you need to allocate 12+ Gb of memory to a Linux VM.

    Last time I tried, my 16Gb of RAM MacBook Pro did not like the idea.

  • Ubuntu 20.10: What’s new?
  • Google fixes two Chrome zero-days, offers little detail about flaws

    Two zero-day bugs in Google's Chrome browser, both of which were being exploited in the wild, have been fixed, according to the company's Project Zero technical lead Ben Hawkes.

  • Skim: Makes The Best Fuzzy Finder Even Better - YouTube

    Today we're checking out a reimplementation of fzf fuzzy finder that you're probably familiar with and unsurprisingly written in Rust called skim, and it's not just a simple write it in rust to make it faster, actually adds in some really interesting and useful features.

    •   

  • mintCast 347 – For the Halibut – mintCast

    First up, in our Wanderings, I pop a kernel, Bo gets refreshed, Josh keeps his chameleon alive, Tony Hughes becomes a hermit, Moss bites into another distro, Joe gets it HANDled, and Tony Watts does the upgrade dance

    Then, in our news, Linux Mint gives us an update, Ubuntu and Fedora both get released, XDA has a phone now, and Microsoft Edges into the Linux browser market

    In security, Chromium blocks annoyances and fixes a font rendering flaw, and WordPress fixes some bad ones

    •  

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in October 2020 [Ed: One to nine all GNU/Linux]

    Bigstep had the most reliable hosting company site in October 2020. Both Bigstep and Hosting Plus responded to all of Netcraft's requests in October, but a faster average connection time gives Bigstep the edge. Bigstep offers "bare metal" cloud hosting to provide the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization, and has now appeared in the top 10 for four consecutive months.

    Second place goes to Hosting Plus. The Chile-based hosting provider offers domain registration and SSL certificates, with VPS and dedicated server options for hosting, and hosting plans designed specifically for WordPress and ecommerce sites. This is the second time that Hosting Plus has appeared in the top 10.

    Choopa.com appears in third place, with a single failed request and the fastest average connection time on the table for October. Choopa.com offers cloud hosting, dedicated hosting and colocation in its own primary facility in Piscataway, New Jersey as well as smaller facilities in Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

»

More in Tux Machines

Raspberry Pi security add-on helps evaluate Connected Home over IP spec

Infineon’s “Optiga Trust-M eval kit” is a Pi add-on for evaluating the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP home automation standard. The eval kit is built around a Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with the EAL6+-compliant Trust-M security chip. Infineon Technologies, which is primarily known in these pages for its widely used Optiga TPM security chips, has announced a Raspberry Pi add-on equipped with a different security technology called Optiga Trust. Specifically it integrates an Optiga Trust-M Shield2Go board equipped with its Optiga Trust-M security chip, which complies with the Common Criteria Certified EAL6+ (high) spec. Although the Optiga Trust-M eval kit can be used to evaluate the Trust-M technology, which provides anchor of trust security technology for connecting IoT devices to the cloud, it’s primary purpose is to evaluate the ZigBee Alliance’s Connected Home over IP automation standard. Read more

today's howtos

  • GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name

    I haven't been to some of my favorite sites for a while, having other events that were keeping me busy - you know, Life. However, I happened to go to one of my favorite GIMP sites the other day - GIMP Learn. I know I can always find something new to learn, and that day was no exception. One of the most talented people on the site, a lady named Pat625, had posted a fine tutorial a while back, and I was just now able to go through it. The actual tutorial is here, and it is wonderful, so I thought I'd share it with you. Create a new file, 1,000 px X 1,000 px, with a white background. Using the guides you can pull from the left-side and top rulers, place them at 500 px. If you will check the bar at the bottom of your window, you will see "Add Guide" and it will show you when your guide is at 500 px. Your canvas will look like this:

  • How to install Netbeans 12 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Netbeans 12 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • How to install FreeCAD in Ubuntu 20.04

    Today we are looking at how to install FreeCAD in Ubuntu 20.04. The process is rather easy as you can see in the video tutorial. A person opens a terminal and runs the command below in it. Enjoy!

  • How to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Things To Remember Before Upgrading Production Server

    Server security is the topmost priority for every system administrator. Besides having third-party security tools like Firewall, DDoS protection, etc. it is extremely important to keep every piece of code up-to-date on your production server. When your application is in production, upgrading it is riskier. If your server is powered by Linux, Linux distributions keep releasing new versions every now and then. Each major release contains bug fixes, security updates, and new tools. Upgrading a production server without any preparation is a big mistake. An unprepared upgrade can cause permanent data loss, poor server performance, and customer loss. In this article, I will list some important steps to take before initiating a server upgrade.

  • Inserting content in the middle of a Jekyll post

    Do you wish to insert content (such as advertisement or a link) right in the middle of the Jekyll page? We can do that by using the content as an array and a forloop. Here is how.

Games: Retro, Desperados III, Unity (Microsoft Mono) and DualSense Controller on Linux

  • Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell

    The game mechanics resemble the first Castlevania, but much more difficult. And, despite all its positive aspects, it seems that the game's creators put an insane difficulty just to artificially lengthen its duration. Other than that, the mechanics are bad. The character does an automatic animation when performing a sequence of three sword attacks. Now, if you need to jump, it won't happen, because the character will be locked in the animation sequence. And, as the game is very dynamic, it will kill Bathorin many times. But, as he already died, it doesn't stop the game from continuing. The character just respawns at the nearest check-point. Yes, the game has this flaw. There is no way to save anywhere you want, but only at check-points, which can be very frustrating, depending on the stage you are in. Other than that, when striking with the sword, the character advances one step for each sequence of three sword hits. In abyss edges, or with nearby traps (and the game has many), this can kill the character easily.

  • Money for the Vultures is finished with the final DLC for Desperados III | GamingOnLinux

    The fantastic tactics game from Mimimi Games is finished, with the final Money for the Vultures now available for Desperados III allowing you visit a location from previous games. Desperados III: Money for the Vultures - Part 3: Once More With Feeling (what a mouthful!) brings the Season Pass to a conclusion and leads the gang back to "Eagles Nest", the legendary bandit fortress in the middle of the desert. This area, they say, is bigger and looks better than it ever has in Desperados and a fitting location to end Money for the Vultures. Looks like a whole lot of fun to sneak through.

  • Unity Technologies committed to supporting the Linux Editor for the Unity game engine | GamingOnLinux

    While Unity itself has long supported producing Linux builds of games and applications built with it, the actual Editor for Linux is still not fully supported - but that will change. To be clear, there is a Linux version of the Unity Editor right now and that's been a thing since 2015 in experimental form. Back in April 2019 they announced that the Linux Editor would be moving from experimental into preview, meaning it was on the road to a full release. Later in May 2019, Unity then actually properly announced the Unity Editor for Linux with a planned release date with Unity 2019.3. Sadly it didn't happen when expected, it was delayed with no exact date other than 2020 which they're now announcing again they're not going to hit. In a forum post going into more detail, the good news is that Unity appear to be firmly committed to bringing the Unity Editor for Linux into official status.

  • DualSense Controller on Linux: Works Well with Some Limitations - Boiling Steam

    Do you ever get that impulse to buy that new, shiny electronic device on a whim? Just get in the car and drive the fifteen or thirty minutes to get to Walmart or Best Buy and buy it, without waiting the two or three days when ordering online? You know where this is going. After learning that Sony’s new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 has been released prior to the console itself, and discovering that it’s compatible with devices other than Sony’s own, I immediately went to my local Target store after getting an oil change for my car. Heh… the amount of time that you spend at the electronics department, viewing every sort of gadget that the store has. It’s everybody’s little toy store. That shot of endorphins that spike to your head after buying the device, taking it home, and unboxing it for the first time. And taking pictures of it for the sake of review, like this one.

Linux desktop distributions: Best of 2020

It's time to crown the best of the best Linux desktop distributions for 2020. I'm going to say this up front: Chances are pretty good your distribution isn't on this list. If not, there's no need to fret. The very fact that you are using Linux on the desktop should be reward enough. Why? Because you are using an operating system that is superior in many ways. It may not be perfect (no operating system is), but it's still Linux, which means you're working with a desktop platform that's flexible, reliable, and fun to use. In the end, I have to claim a few of the vast number of distributions to be somehow above the rest. With the exception of a couple of distributions, this is never an easy task. And this year, it's even harder because some of the usual candidates have fallen by the wayside. But who knows what next year will bring? Besides, the one thing you can count on with the Linux community is that they are always working hard to develop something new and impressive. Such is the case with this year's candidates. With that, let's get on with the list. ' Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6