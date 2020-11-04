BpyTop – Resource Monitoring Tool for Linux
BpyTOP is another Linux command-line utility for resource monitoring among many other utilities like a top, Htop, Bashtop, etc. bashtop users can expect similar features in bpytop since bpytop is ported from bashtop and completely written in Python. Bpytop is available for various linux distributions and macOS.
Senaite: An Open-source Enterprise-grade Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Senaite is a free open-source self-hosted laboratory information management system (LIMS) that built for enterprise. It offers several features which are cost and resources effective with a rich set of add-ons and a strong supportive community of developers behind it.
In this article we demonstrate Senaite's features and how it helps enterprise through an efficient management for labs, lab equipments and reduce the turnaround time.
Python Programming
-
Python has keyword arguments for functions that is a useful (and popular) feature; it can make reading the code more clear and eliminate the possibility of passing arguments in the wrong order. Python can also index an object in various ways to refer to a subset or an aspect of the object. Bringing the idea of keywords to indexing would provide a way to get the clarity benefit for indexing operations; doing so has been discussed in Python circles for a long time. Some renewed interest, in the form of lengthy discussions on the python-ideas mailing list and a new Python enhancement proposal (PEP), look like they just might take keyword indexing over the finish line.
Back in 2014, PEP 472 ("Support for indexing with keyword arguments") was created to push the idea, but it was rejected in 2019, largely because it failed to "gain any traction" in the interim. Since then, it has featured twice in lengthy python-ideas threads. Caleb Donovick raised it roughly a year ago, which generated a lively thread. Then, in May, Andras Tantos brought it up again, though he did not get much of a response for several months. But when Stefano Borini, one of the PEP 472 authors, replied in July, the ball started rolling.
-
I keep up with what's happening in my field by following a number of blogs and an occasional email list. I don't read everything posted in all of these, but by scanning the topics in a feed reader, I can keep up with what's going on, without wasting a lot of time.
-
Scrapy is an open-source web scraping framework, and it does a lot more than just a library. It manages requests, parses HTML webpages, collects data, and saves it to the desired format. Hence, you don’t need separate libraries for every other step. You can also use middlewares in scrapy. Middlewares are sort of 'plugins' that add additional functionalities to scrapy. There are plenty of open-source middlewares that we can attach to scrapy for extra features. This article will teach you how to collect data from webpages using scrapy. More specifically, we will be scraping Craigslist, and collect some real state data from their webpage. It would be good to have some prior HTML/CSS experience but you can proceed even if you are not familiar with HTML as a tiny portion of this article has been dedicated to HTML.
-
In the context of public key cryptography, certificates are a way to prove the identity of the owner of a public key.
While public key cryptography allows us to communicate securely through an insecure network, it leaves the problem of identity untouched. Once we established an encrypted communication we can be sure that the data we send and receive cannot be read or tampered with by third parties. But how can we be sure that the entity on the other side of the communication channel, with which we initiated the communication, is what it claims to be?
In other words, the messages cannot be read or modified by malicious third-parties, but what if we established communication with a malicious actor in the first place? Such a situation can arise during a man-in-the-middle attack, where the low-level network communication is hijacked by a malicious actor who pretends to be the desired recipient of the communication.
In the context of the Internet, and in particular of the World Wide Web, the main concern is that the server that provides services we log into (think of every service that has your personal or financial data like you bank, Google, Facebook, Netflix, etc.) is run by the company that we trust and not by an attacker who wants to steal our data.
In this post I will try to clarify the main components of the certificates system and to explain the meaning of the major acronyms and names that you might hear when you deal with this part of web development.
Kernel: Address-space Isolation and More on Linux 5.10
-
Address-space isolation is the technique of removing a range of memory from one or more address spaces as a way of preventing accidental or malicious access to that memory. Since the disclosure of the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, the kernel has used one form of address-space isolation to make kernel memory completely inaccessible to user-space processes, for example. There has been a steady level of interest in using similar techniques to protect memory in other contexts; two patches implementing new isolation mechanisms are getting closer to being ready for merging into the mainline kernel.
-
Linus Torvalds released 5.10-rc1 and closed the 5.10 merge window on October 25; by that time, 13,903 non-merge changesets had been pulled into the mainline repository. Of those, over 6,700 were merged since LWN's summary of the first half of the merge window. A fair number of interesting features found their way into the kernel among those commits; read on to catch up with what's coming in 5.10.
-
The seccomp() system call allows user space to load one or more (classic) BPF programs to be run whenever the calling process invokes a system call. Those programs can examine (to an extent) the arguments to each call and inform the kernel whether the call should be allowed to proceed or not. This feature is used in a number of containerization solutions (and beyond) as a way of reducing the kernel's attack surface. In some situations, though, using seccomp() can result in a significant performance reduction. There are currently two patch sets in circulation that are aimed at reducing the overhead of seccomp() for one common use case.
The argument-inspection feature of seccomp() is useful in a number of settings; it can, for example, block a write() call to any file descriptor other than the standard output. But many real-world use cases do not take advantage of this capability; instead, they make decisions based only on which system call is being invoked while paying no attention to the arguments to those calls. It turns out that the BPF mechanism is far from optimal for this case, which must be implemented as a long series of comparisons against the system-call number. The overhead of these comparisons can be reduced by using smarter algorithms (checking for the most commonly used system calls first, for example), but there are limits to how fast it can be. This overhead makes every system call slower.
Much of this work is wasted. If a seccomp() configuration of this type allows read() once, it will allow it every time, but the kernel must work it out the hard way each time regardless. If there were some way of knowing that a given seccomp() filter program allows or denies specific system calls without looking at their arguments, it would be possible to implement those decisions much more quickly.
-
While the Linux 5.10 merge window passed a week and a half ago, similar to the Navi Blockchain SKU being added as a "fix", the Green Sardine enablement is also being submitted as a fix for this current kernel version.
At the start of October AMD sent out Linux driver bits for Green Sardine as a forthcoming APU platform. The Green Sardine hardware enablement from the graphics perspective basically has the AMDGPU driver follow the Renoir/Vega code paths but with different firmware files and other minor alterations. Green Sardine might be the Linux codename for the "Cezanne" Ryzen 5000 series APUs.
