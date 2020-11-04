Programming/Development Leftovers
Rejuvenating Autoconf [LWN.net]
GNU Autoconf, a widely used build tool that shines at compatibility with a variety of Unixes, has accumulated many improvements since its last release in 2012 — and there are patches awaiting review. While many projects have switched to other build systems, interest in Autoconf remains. Now, a small team (disclaimer: including me) is rejuvenating it, working through some deferred maintenance and code review. A testable beta is now out, a new stable release is due in early November, and interested parties can build on this momentum to further refresh the rest of the GNU Build System (also known as Autotools).
[...]
Autoconf has built-in support for various compiled languages: C, C++, Objective C, Objective C++, Fortran, Erlang, and Go. More crucially, it performs feature detection with knowledge of a wide variety of POSIX platforms. If you are building new software that has few arcane dependencies and your users are all on modern Linuxes plus FreeBSD, or if you want to make Ninja build files, perhaps you'd be better served using alternatives such as CMake, SCons, or Meson — and indeed many projects have switched away from the GNU Build System over the years, including GTK+ and KDE. Complaints that the GNU Build System is slow, complex, and hard to use have been aired (including in LWN's comment threads) for years. However, if your customers need to be able to build a shared library on Solaris, AIX, HP-UX, IRIX, and all the BSDs, then Autoconf will come in handy.
R Programming: A Step-by-Step Tutorial for Beginners
In this article, we will explore another type of programming language used in the data science field. Apart from the Python programming language, R programming is one of the most popular programming languages used for statistical analysis of data. R programming is not only limited to statistical analysis but also expand its functionalities to a graphical representation of data. R was primarily written in C and Fortran programming languages.
A group of statisticians, also known as R Development Core Team, developed R programming and under GNU General Public License 4 distribution. R’s reputation in the field of data science is quite impressive. R programming is quite unique in implementation compared to C, Pascal, Python, Java, and other programming languages.
[...]
In this example, different age groups plots in a graphical way. This might not be a good representation, but what I want to emphasize in this article is the usage of ggplot or R programming in general. Using the ggplot package, you can incorporate beautification in your graphs, too.
Anyways, there are a lot of packages available that you can explore in CRAN or in R depending on your needs. Furthermore, most of these packages are open source and free. Don’t be afraid to use this resource out; you’ll be amazed at how it improves your programming process!
News regarding GraphViz2 | Ron Savage [blogs.perl.org]
Ed J has taken over maintenance of my suite of GraphViz2 modules.
The first change has been to split it into multiple distros, so that
anyone using just GraphViz2 will have a much smaller download and only
6 pre-reqs.
Another change is to rework the decision, which I copied from the
original www.graphviz.org, and which meant nodes and port names were
joined with a colon. For e.g. MS Windows users wanting to represent disk
names like C:, this is clearly problematic.
How to keep an eye on field numbers
Both AWK and cut use numbers rather than names when operating on fields.
BpyTop – Resource Monitoring Tool for Linux
BpyTOP is another Linux command-line utility for resource monitoring among many other utilities like a top, Htop, Bashtop, etc. bashtop users can expect similar features in bpytop since bpytop is ported from bashtop and completely written in Python. Bpytop is available for various linux distributions and macOS.
Senaite: An Open-source Enterprise-grade Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Senaite is a free open-source self-hosted laboratory information management system (LIMS) that built for enterprise. It offers several features which are cost and resources effective with a rich set of add-ons and a strong supportive community of developers behind it. In this article we demonstrate Senaite's features and how it helps enterprise through an efficient management for labs, lab equipments and reduce the turnaround time.
Python Programming
Kernel: Address-space Isolation and More on Linux 5.10
