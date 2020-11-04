today's leftovers
TenFourFox Development: TenFourFox FPR29b1 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 29 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). Raphaël's JavaScript toggle is back in the Tools menu but actually OlgaTPark gets most of the credit this release for some important backports from mainline Firefox, including fixes to DOM fetch which should improve a number of sites and adding a key combination (Command-Option-R in the default en-US locale) to toggle Reader View. These features require new locale strings, so expect new language packs with this release (tip of the hat to Chris T who maintains them). The usual bug and security fixes apply as well. FPR29 will come out parallel with Firefox 78.5/83 on or about November 17.
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, October 2020
I was assigned 6.25 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 17.5 hours from earlier months. I worked 11.5 hours this month and returned 7.75 hours to the pool, so I will carry over 4.5 hours to December.
I updated linux (4.9 kernel) to include upstream stable fixes, and issued DLA-2420-1. This resulted in a regression on some Xen PV environments. Ian Jackson identified the upstream fix for this, which had not yet been applied to all the stable branches that needed it. I made a further update with just that fix, and issued DLA-2420-2.
How to create a user in MongoDB
MongoDB has mongod (Mongo Deamon) to run an instance of MongoDB on your computer or server.
Install and use Kali Linux on Android without root - Linux Shout
We generally use the Linux operating system on Desktop or Laptop because on Android it is not stable to use GUI-based Linux OS, however, the command line will be. Yes, we can set up Kali on Android, which is popular and known for its security testing tools.
So, let’s start with the tutorial, and yes you don’t need to do any modification in your Android OS that would temper the warranty of your phone.
Why Paying to Delete Stolen Data is Bonkers — Krebs on Security
Companies hit by ransomware often face a dual threat: Even if they avoid paying the ransom and can restore things from scratch, about half the time the attackers also threaten to release sensitive stolen data unless the victim pays for a promise to have the data deleted. Leaving aside the notion that victims might have any real expectation the attackers will actually destroy the stolen data, new research suggests a fair number of victims who do pay up may see some or all of the stolen data published anyway.
The findings come in a report today from Coveware, a company that specializes in helping firms recover from ransomware attacks. Coveware says nearly half of all ransomware cases now include the threat to release exfiltrated data.
“Previously, when a victim of ransomware had adequate backups, they would just restore and go on with life; there was zero reason to even engage with the threat actor,” the report observes. “Now, when a threat actor steals data, a company with perfectly restorable backups is often compelled to at least engage with the threat actor to determine what data was taken.”
Coveware said it has seen ample evidence of victims seeing some or all of their stolen data published after paying to have it deleted; in other cases, the data gets published online before the victim is even given a chance to negotiate a data deletion agreement.
“Unlike negotiating for a decryption key, negotiating for the suppression of stolen data has no finite end,” the report continues. “Once a victim receives a decryption key, it can’t be taken away and does not degrade with time. With stolen data, a threat actor can return for a second payment at any point in the future. The track records are too short and evidence that defaults are selectively occurring is already collecting.”
BpyTop – Resource Monitoring Tool for Linux
BpyTOP is another Linux command-line utility for resource monitoring among many other utilities like a top, Htop, Bashtop, etc. bashtop users can expect similar features in bpytop since bpytop is ported from bashtop and completely written in Python. Bpytop is available for various linux distributions and macOS.
Senaite: An Open-source Enterprise-grade Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Senaite is a free open-source self-hosted laboratory information management system (LIMS) that built for enterprise. It offers several features which are cost and resources effective with a rich set of add-ons and a strong supportive community of developers behind it. In this article we demonstrate Senaite's features and how it helps enterprise through an efficient management for labs, lab equipments and reduce the turnaround time.
Python Programming
Kernel: Address-space Isolation and More on Linux 5.10
