Purism Launches 2nd Gen Librem Mini Linux PC with a 10th Gen Intel Core CPU
Eight months after unveiling the Librem Mini small factor PC, Purism is now launching the second generation, which is powered by an all-new 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U (Comet Lake) processor with clock speeds up to 4.9GHz, 4 cores and 8 threads, and Intel UHD Graphics 620, making it much faster and more efficient.
Just like the first generation Librem Mini, the 2nd generation is using the same mini form-factor with same ports, as well as the same free firmware and Debian-based PureOS Linux operating system as Purism’s Librem laptops. Best of all, it has the same price tag as the first generation Librem Mini Linux PC.
SparkyLinux 5.13 Is Now Available for Download with Latest Debian Buster Updates
SparkyLinux 5.13 comes about four months after SparkyLinux 5.12 and it’s synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 Buster software repositories as of November 3rd, 2020. This means that if you want to install SparkyLinux, you’ll get all the latest updates and security patches out of the box in your new installation.
As expected, the new ISO release includes various updated components like Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS for 64-bit and 32-bit computers, Linux kernel 5.4.72-v7+ LTS for ARMhf platforms, Mozilla Firefox 78.4.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.0 email client, LibreOffice 6.1.5 office suite, and VLC 3.0.11 media player.
today's leftovers
-
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 29 beta 1 is now available (downloads, hashes, release notes). Raphaël's JavaScript toggle is back in the Tools menu but actually OlgaTPark gets most of the credit this release for some important backports from mainline Firefox, including fixes to DOM fetch which should improve a number of sites and adding a key combination (Command-Option-R in the default en-US locale) to toggle Reader View. These features require new locale strings, so expect new language packs with this release (tip of the hat to Chris T who maintains them). The usual bug and security fixes apply as well. FPR29 will come out parallel with Firefox 78.5/83 on or about November 17.
-
I was assigned 6.25 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 17.5 hours from earlier months. I worked 11.5 hours this month and returned 7.75 hours to the pool, so I will carry over 4.5 hours to December.
[...]
I updated linux (4.9 kernel) to include upstream stable fixes, and issued DLA-2420-1. This resulted in a regression on some Xen PV environments. Ian Jackson identified the upstream fix for this, which had not yet been applied to all the stable branches that needed it. I made a further update with just that fix, and issued DLA-2420-2.
-
MongoDB has mongod (Mongo Deamon) to run an instance of MongoDB on your computer or server.
-
We generally use the Linux operating system on Desktop or Laptop because on Android it is not stable to use GUI-based Linux OS, however, the command line will be. Yes, we can set up Kali on Android, which is popular and known for its security testing tools.
So, let’s start with the tutorial, and yes you don’t need to do any modification in your Android OS that would temper the warranty of your phone.
-
Companies hit by ransomware often face a dual threat: Even if they avoid paying the ransom and can restore things from scratch, about half the time the attackers also threaten to release sensitive stolen data unless the victim pays for a promise to have the data deleted. Leaving aside the notion that victims might have any real expectation the attackers will actually destroy the stolen data, new research suggests a fair number of victims who do pay up may see some or all of the stolen data published anyway.
The findings come in a report today from Coveware, a company that specializes in helping firms recover from ransomware attacks. Coveware says nearly half of all ransomware cases now include the threat to release exfiltrated data.
“Previously, when a victim of ransomware had adequate backups, they would just restore and go on with life; there was zero reason to even engage with the threat actor,” the report observes. “Now, when a threat actor steals data, a company with perfectly restorable backups is often compelled to at least engage with the threat actor to determine what data was taken.”
Coveware said it has seen ample evidence of victims seeing some or all of their stolen data published after paying to have it deleted; in other cases, the data gets published online before the victim is even given a chance to negotiate a data deletion agreement.
“Unlike negotiating for a decryption key, negotiating for the suppression of stolen data has no finite end,” the report continues. “Once a victim receives a decryption key, it can’t be taken away and does not degrade with time. With stolen data, a threat actor can return for a second payment at any point in the future. The track records are too short and evidence that defaults are selectively occurring is already collecting.”
Programming/Development Leftovers
-
GNU Autoconf, a widely used build tool that shines at compatibility with a variety of Unixes, has accumulated many improvements since its last release in 2012 — and there are patches awaiting review. While many projects have switched to other build systems, interest in Autoconf remains. Now, a small team (disclaimer: including me) is rejuvenating it, working through some deferred maintenance and code review. A testable beta is now out, a new stable release is due in early November, and interested parties can build on this momentum to further refresh the rest of the GNU Build System (also known as Autotools).
[...]
Autoconf has built-in support for various compiled languages: C, C++, Objective C, Objective C++, Fortran, Erlang, and Go. More crucially, it performs feature detection with knowledge of a wide variety of POSIX platforms. If you are building new software that has few arcane dependencies and your users are all on modern Linuxes plus FreeBSD, or if you want to make Ninja build files, perhaps you'd be better served using alternatives such as CMake, SCons, or Meson — and indeed many projects have switched away from the GNU Build System over the years, including GTK+ and KDE. Complaints that the GNU Build System is slow, complex, and hard to use have been aired (including in LWN's comment threads) for years. However, if your customers need to be able to build a shared library on Solaris, AIX, HP-UX, IRIX, and all the BSDs, then Autoconf will come in handy.
-
In this article, we will explore another type of programming language used in the data science field. Apart from the Python programming language, R programming is one of the most popular programming languages used for statistical analysis of data. R programming is not only limited to statistical analysis but also expand its functionalities to a graphical representation of data. R was primarily written in C and Fortran programming languages.
A group of statisticians, also known as R Development Core Team, developed R programming and under GNU General Public License 4 distribution. R’s reputation in the field of data science is quite impressive. R programming is quite unique in implementation compared to C, Pascal, Python, Java, and other programming languages.
[...]
In this example, different age groups plots in a graphical way. This might not be a good representation, but what I want to emphasize in this article is the usage of ggplot or R programming in general. Using the ggplot package, you can incorporate beautification in your graphs, too.
Anyways, there are a lot of packages available that you can explore in CRAN or in R depending on your needs. Furthermore, most of these packages are open source and free. Don’t be afraid to use this resource out; you’ll be amazed at how it improves your programming process!
-
Ed J has taken over maintenance of my suite of GraphViz2 modules.
The first change has been to split it into multiple distros, so that
anyone using just GraphViz2 will have a much smaller download and only
6 pre-reqs.
Another change is to rework the decision, which I copied from the
original www.graphviz.org, and which meant nodes and port names were
joined with a colon. For e.g. MS Windows users wanting to represent disk
names like C:, this is clearly problematic.
-
Both AWK and cut use numbers rather than names when operating on fields.
Original
Sparky 5.13