Deep Learning with Open Source Python Software
Let’s clear up one potential source of confusion at the outset. What’s the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning? The two terms mean different things.
In essence, Machine Learning is the practice of using algorithms to parse data, learn insights from that data, and then make a determination or prediction. The machine is ‘trained’ using huge amounts of data.
Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.
Best Linux Operating Distro
Linux is a great operating system which is powerful and allows users to customize their operating system. Still, you know that Linux operating systems are a little bit complex for the new user. Apart from it, the use of the Linux system also differs according to the users’ requirements. Hence it is important to know about the best Linux operating distros to use according to the requirements. This article has some of the best Linux operating distros as per their features and their popularity among Linux users. Also: Best Linux Distros to Install On a USB Stick
Games: World of Warcraft and More
Stable Kernels: 5.9.5, 5.4.75, 4.19.155, and 4.14.204
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.5 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h Also: Linux 5.4.75 Linux 4.19.155 Linux 4.14.204
Glimpse Image Editor on Linux: A Free Cross-Platform Photo Editor
The Glimpse image editor is the best photo editing tool for Linux distributions. Many users have been complaining about why there is no Adobe Photoshop on Linux? How I edit photos on Linux? Well, the Glimpse is not as powerful as Adobe Photoshop; no doubt, this tool is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Photoshop for Linux distributions. Glimpse has a lot of features to edit your photo like a professional editor. Installing the Glimpse on Linux distributions is a very straight forward process.
