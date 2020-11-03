Best Linux Operating Distro Linux is a great operating system which is powerful and allows users to customize their operating system. Still, you know that Linux operating systems are a little bit complex for the new user. Apart from it, the use of the Linux system also differs according to the users’ requirements. Hence it is important to know about the best Linux operating distros to use according to the requirements. This article has some of the best Linux operating distros as per their features and their popularity among Linux users. Also: Best Linux Distros to Install On a USB Stick

Games: World of Warcraft and More If you play World of Warcraft on Linux with Wine, check out WowUp for addons | GamingOnLinux While it's true that World of Warcraft doesn't support Linux, it has been playable on Linux for years thanks to the Wine compatibility layer and it appears even sorting addons is now a breeze. I don't personally play WoW, however, I am aware of just how popular the addon scene is for this MMO and how WoW continues to have plenty of Linux players. Recently, I came across an open source tool called WowUp, which is a "World of Warcraft addon updater" and it has quite an impressive feature list. Not only is it open source with a Linux version, I've also been shown by our livestreamer just how easy it is to use with WoW and Wine together. Our livestreamer usually shies away from setting things up and she had no issues using it, which is partly thanks to it having a nice clear interface.

Hacking and social deduction game Untrusted enters Beta | GamingOnLinux Up for a little mystery, hacking and trying to figure out who is out to get you? Untrusted is an online multiplayer (10 to 16 players) hacking/social deduction game. Inspired by the classics Werewolf/Mafia, "in Untrusted, hackers from the fictional NETSEC group are tasked in hacking a specific server on a computer network. NETSEC members must use their skills and wits to outsmart the undercover AGENTs that will try each night to perform arrests or have other players become snitches for them.".

Why I Stopped Using Linux for Gaming - YouTube [Ed: Chris Titus trolling again or click-baiting with "Why I Stopped Using Linux for Gaming"] Yeah... this happened, 2020 one heck of a year.

Minecraft has a first snapshot up for the huge Caves & Cliffs update

Valve rolls out Steam Playtest to devs, new Steam Beta up with Linux improvements | GamingOnLinux Valve announced last night that they're beginning the proper roll-out of Steam Playtest, a system that allows developers to bring in testers without messing with beta keys. Additionally, a new Steam Client Beta is up. For developers, this new Steam Playtest (announcement) system is going to be extremely useful. Usually when developers want to invite players to test, they have to mess about with manually producing keys and sending them out. Keys have long caused issues, and while this won't replace other methods like handing out keys, it sounds better. We actually mentioned this feature a while ago, when Valve were testing it with the first title. The idea is that Steam store pages get a big button for users to request access, and developers can manually invite users too.

Check out our exclusive Linux demo of the RTS 'Liquidation - Echoes of the Past' | GamingOnLinux Liquidation - Echoes of the Past is an upcoming real-time strategy game from Kiwi Brothers Studio, and we have an exclusive early Linux tech demo for you. It's somewhat related tech-wise to Loria, another RTS that's already available for Linux as Liquidation - Echoes of the Past is being built with an upgraded version of some tech used in it along with the Unity game engine in collaboration with the Loria developer.