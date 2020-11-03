Full disk encryption (FDE) is one of the best security measures you can take to protect data in your device’s storage. As the name implies, FDE encrypts the contents (files, software) of a storage drive in its entirety, including the operating system itself. FDE can be activated in Linux, Windows, and macOS, as well as Android systems.

With FDE enabled on your device, you will need to provide an encryption key on each login attempt. Once you enter the correct encryption key, the disk is decrypted, and your device will boot as usual.

FDE should not be confused with File Level Encryption (FLE), as the latter only protects individual files that have been encrypted manually by the user.

It should also be noted that Full Disk Encryption only works as long as the user has logged out of the system. Once an authorized user logs into the system,

Though not adequate on its own, FDE serves as a great first step toward securing your data from unauthorized access.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to set up ArchLinux with Full Disk Encryption with UEFI firmware mode and in a GPT disk partition.