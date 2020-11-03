Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of November 2020 08:03:26 PM

I’m happy to announce that the next version of Dolphin will introduce support for reporting of some telemetry data to the KDE servers. It’s important to stress the the data will be submitted only if the user actively enables the feature from the Dolphin settings.

Telemetry data can be very helpful to developers, but it may seem uninteresting to an end user. My personal opinion is that enabling telemetry is actually one of the easieast ways to contribute to KDE, if not the easieast. You just need to enable the reporting and you go on with your usual workflow.

Dolphin relies on the KUserFeedback framework to submit the data, which is already used by other projects such as Plasma or Kate.